When you want BBQ but the line at Franklin’s makes you want to become a vegetarian, keep driving. Down the street in a little field off the side of the road are a couple trailers that make up Micklethwait. The guys running it know what they’re doing. In addition to every smoked meat you’d hope for, they also do solid sides like jalapeño cheese grits and potato salad. You want your meal packed with it all, so get there on the earlier side before they start running out. And be sure finish off the trip with a slice of buttermilk pie.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO