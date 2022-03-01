ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ryan Pfeffer
 7 days ago
Service at Freehold is, in our experience, very fast. So the Wynwood spot is a solid option for a quick dinner before bar-hopping or any date you'd...

Etzel Itzik

Etzel Itzik Deli is a great—and affordable—Israeli restaurant in Aventura open for breakfast and lunch. On any given day, you can find a crowd of locals eating schnitzel, beautifully crispy falafel, shakshuka, and lots more dishes on the huge menu. It’s not a big spot, but can easily accommodate groups of two or four. The dining room is covered in Polaroid pictures of regulars enjoying some of the best hummus in town, and there are a few outdoor tables as well.
TaiwaneseinEast Williamsburg

We could complain about the fact that there’s only one bathroom, or we could tell you about the time that it took us a few minutes to get the bartender’s attention. But the bathroom thing seems pretty minor, and we’ve been told by several sources that our faces are actually pretty ignorable. In the end, we have very few bad things to say about Win Son. In fact, it’s our favorite sit-down restaurant in East Williamsburg.
Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop

Like Larry’s and Pat’s, there are lots of places in Philly named after some guy serving up packed cheesesteaks. But at Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop, you can get one of those stuffed sandwiches along with burgers, a cheesy hot sausage, milkshakes, and a pineapple sundae topped with chunks of the refreshing fruit and fudge. The throwback-styled shop is like walking into the set of Happy Days, and it’s one of the few cheesesteak spots we seek out on a casual weeknight.
Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream

If there were ice cream shops as good as Sweet Alchemy near every college campus, nobody would graduate. This University District spot has some flavors you won’t see everywhere else, like makgeolli (Korean rice wine), smoked chocolate, and Persian rose, plus others with housemade cakes and cookie doughs mixed in. Our favorite is the Jitter Bars, which is overloaded with caramel and homemade espresso shortbread.
Le Crocodile

Perhaps you’ve seen 13 Going On 30 or the 1983 Steve Martin vehicle The Man With Two Brains. Both involve some body-swapping hijinks, and you’re probably wondering why we’re talking about them right now. Well, we have a hypothesis, and it’s this: Le Crocodile - the French place in the bottom of the Wythe Hotel - is a little restaurant in a big restaurant’s body.
Patrizi's

Located at The Vortex on Manor, Patrizi’s is an outdoor Italian spot serving way better pasta than you’d ever expect from a food truck. All of the pasta - from the cacio e pepe to the pomodoro - is made on-site and everything on the menu is under $13, which means you can eat really well here and still have money leftover for a shaved ice from the trailer in the parking lot on your way out.
Lucky & Joy

Fun restaurants are hard to come by, but fun restaurants with good food are even more elusive. It’s an oh-so-rare combination that too often weighs more heavily on one side than the other. At Lucky & Joy it feels perfectly even. Put it this way: if an intrepid explorer came through the Lower Clapton Road and stopped by this neon-hued space, they'd soon be deftly swapping an ancient golden head for a hollowed out pineapple stuffed full of fried rice.
BurgersinEast Village

How did 7th Street Burger become the most hypebeasty place to eat a patty between two buns? Maybe it’s because this East Village spot serves incredibly straightforward $7 burgers. Or maybe it’s because they also serve an impossible burger for only $1 dollar more. In reality, the appeal...
SandwichesinEast Austin

The East Side got a much-needed Italian sandwich shop with La Matta, located at Fifth and Comal. You can expect excellent sandwiches topped with things like prosciutto, mortadella, and sopressata, but they also serve charcuterie boards, salads, and homemade burrata and mozzarella. It’s a great option for quick weekday takeout or for enjoying some wine, meat, and cheese on the patio, and if you’re in need of a quick cup of coffee, they do that too.
Talea Beer Co.

If you’re at all interested in bright, refreshing sour beer or the city’s newest breweries, bump Talea in Williamsburg to the top of your drinking to-do list. Talea’s beers are often fruit-forward, even if they’re not technically sours - like a hazy double IPA made with papaya and lime. Bring a group of friends, and show up close to when they open on weekends if you don’t have a reservation (since it gets packed during peak hours). We like their $20 flights if you’re drinking in the open taproom that looks like a coworking space you’d actually want to spend eight hours in, but you can always grab a four-pack to-go and head to McCarren Park a block away.
MexicaninDowntown Austin

La Condesa serves light-ish Mexican food that won’t immobilize you. Their plates are small - but the colorful interior and excellent margaritas (they’re some of our favorite in the city) make up for it. It’s a big space that’s great for groups, and for impressing out-of-towners who don’t understand there’s more than one type of salsa. Be sure to make a reservation.
Wayward Vegan Cafe

Wayward Vegan Cafe is the friendly greasy-spoon diner that would be a massively successful franchise on a meat-free alien planet. Breakfast is served all day, and the menu covers everything from fake chicken and waffles to fried (fake) mozzarella wedges and meat-less-ball subs. Whatever you do, don’t skip the tempeh bacon - it has enough crunch and liquid smoke to taste like the real thing. Well, almost.
Electric Burrito

When fries wind up in burritos, it can go one of two ways. Either the fries are drastically soggy and weigh the whole operation down, or they're the perfect golden, crispy additions to your handheld meal. At Electric Burrito on St. Marks, expect the latter. This counter-service spot's California burritos—like what you’d find at a stand in San Diego—use french fries in place of rice, but you can also order their Conga burritos which are just as noteworthy and come with beans, rice, crema, and your choice of protein.
FilipinoinBeacon Hill

Maybe we can chalk it up to the kick-your-shoes-off comfort that can only be experienced inside of a cozy home, but there’s something exciting about a house that contains a restaurant instead of a residence. That’s how we feel about Musang, a periwinkle craftsman on Beacon Hill that’s filled with incredible Filipino food instead of vintage loveseats, a cat you’ll never see, and that under-the-sink stash of plastic bags stuffed inside of another plastic bag.
DAWA Sushi and Ramen Bar

There are a few reasons why you tend to save omakase experiences for special occasions. These multi-course meals usually cost a lot. They will likely involve servers wearing coordinated, freshly-pressed outfits who refill your water glass after every sip. And, in general, they’re elaborate meals where you feel the need to photograph every course that’s put in front of you, as if you’re going to string together a slideshow of photos that live as your laptop background for eternity.
Micklethwait Craft Meats

When you want BBQ but the line at Franklin’s makes you want to become a vegetarian, keep driving. Down the street in a little field off the side of the road are a couple trailers that make up Micklethwait. The guys running it know what they’re doing. In addition to every smoked meat you’d hope for, they also do solid sides like jalapeño cheese grits and potato salad. You want your meal packed with it all, so get there on the earlier side before they start running out. And be sure finish off the trip with a slice of buttermilk pie.
Next Level Burger

There are few things more inherently Seattle than eating a vegan cheeseburger inside of a Whole Foods, which is what you’ll be doing here. Luckily, Next Level Burger truly delivers in the form of actually good plant-based burgers, fries, hot dogs, and milkshakes. There are plenty of different house-made patties to choose from (like black bean or mushroom quinoa), and you can even get your crinkle fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots baked instead of fried. Save room for the incredible cookies and cream shake made with house-made coconut soft serve ice cream, and don’t be surprised if you get the urge to stop by the “dairy alternatives” aisle at Whole Foods on your way home.
Phoebe's Diner

The last thing we’d expect out of a brunch spot is quality barbecue, but it turns out that’s the specialty at Phoebe’s Diner on Oltorf. Along with classics like burgers and shrimp and grits, this ’50s-style diner serves house-smoked brisket, sausage, and bacon. If you need a bite of something sweet, make sure to get an order of deep fried French toast for the table. Just know that they close at 3pm, so plan accordingly.
Sushi Urashima

When we feel like eating excellent sushi without dropping a PG&E bill’s worth of money, we head to Sushi Urashima in Duboce Triangle. The lowkey Japanese restaurant has sushi rolls, appetizers, and donburi, plus a $42.25 omakase with ten pieces of nigiri or 15 pieces of sashimi. Whether you go with the chef’s choice or not, you won't leave here disappointed—everything that lands on the table is always simply and perfectly prepared.
pom pom

For one of the best grab-and-go lunch spots in the area, stop by Pom Pom. They have things like salads mixed with charred cauliflower, salty capers, and tahini sauce, along with their version of the cheesesteak’s distant cousin: the chopped cheese. It’s a great place to go when the wait for Suraya and Cheu nearby is too long and you just want to get a burger and some za’atar fries and head home.
