Montana State

[VIDEO] Hunters accidentally call multiple hidden mountain lions to their location

By Spencer McKee
 2 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: BLM Nevada (Flickr).

When targeting prey animals, hunters try to imitate the noises these animals make, hoping to attract their species to the area. One unintended side effect of making these prey noises can be attracting predators looking for the same prey.

Hunter Janis Putelis, who frequents the popular MeatEater podcast, posted a video last year that was taken on a Montana turkey hunt with fellow hunter Zach Sandau. While making bird calls, the duo called in three mountain lions, on the prowl and naturally camouflaged. At least two of the big cats can be seen in the short clip below:

The video was posted on April 15, 2021, with Putelis noting that he would be discussing the encounter on the Meateater podcast. The series can be found here.

It's likely that the mountain lions were related, probably an adult and two adolescents. This is due to how it is rare for non-related mountain lions to hunt in groups or spend much time together. There have been examples of non-related mountain lions feeding together in the wild.

If you encounter a mountain lion in the wild, remember that attacks on humans are quite rare. Do your best to appear large and make noises to scare the cat away. Never run, as this can prompt a chase and attack response. If attacked, fight back.

Antthony Williams
2021-04-20

kind of reminds me of that jackass who dumped doe urine all over himself and then he went buck hunting and he promptly got himself well pounded on

5
ChathamShark
2021-04-20

I’ve encountered a couple mountain lions always on my motorcycle on dirt roads in Monterey Bay Area. One in The Pinnacles hiking area, and the other at an off-season seaside campground in the Santa Cruz area. I suggest heeding their warnings of growl and posture and move on. Beautiful though.

4
Tami Sigman
2021-04-22

When you choose to "hunt" by using fake animal calls welcome to the real world. Using fake calls isn't hunting, its bullshit. The bad part is they would most likely kill the mountain lion and consider the day well spent. .

2
