[VIDEO] Hunters accidentally call multiple hidden mountain lions to their location

File photo. Photo Credit: BLM Nevada (Flickr).

When targeting prey animals, hunters try to imitate the noises these animals make, hoping to attract their species to the area. One unintended side effect of making these prey noises can be attracting predators looking for the same prey.

Hunter Janis Putelis, who frequents the popular MeatEater podcast, posted a video last year that was taken on a Montana turkey hunt with fellow hunter Zach Sandau. While making bird calls, the duo called in three mountain lions, on the prowl and naturally camouflaged. At least two of the big cats can be seen in the short clip below:

The video was posted on April 15, 2021, with Putelis noting that he would be discussing the encounter on the Meateater podcast. The series can be found here.

It's likely that the mountain lions were related, probably an adult and two adolescents. This is due to how it is rare for non-related mountain lions to hunt in groups or spend much time together. There have been examples of non-related mountain lions feeding together in the wild.

If you encounter a mountain lion in the wild, remember that attacks on humans are quite rare. Do your best to appear large and make noises to scare the cat away. Never run, as this can prompt a chase and attack response. If attacked, fight back.