ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

There’s Still Time To Get Mom the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift, and This Amazon Page Can Help

By Elaine Selna
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Discover the perfect Mother's Day gifts using Amazon's one-stop hub filled with deals on tech, kitchen, and beauty...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

Have Old Pyrex at Home? It Could Be Worth a Lot of Money Online

From baked goods to crocheted sweaters, items you might find at your grandparents' house are suddenly popular with young people online. You can thank this trend for the resurgence of vintage Pyrex. The kitchenware that was ubiquitous in the 20th century is cool again, and collectors are combing through flea markets, yard sales, and eBay listings to find these antiques, according to MarthaStewart.com. If you have a box of old Pyrex dishes at home, now is the time to sell them.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Johnson
Person
Ayesha Curry
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#The Perfect Mother#Fitbit Luxe
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy