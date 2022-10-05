Best Push Carts 2022

Best Push Carts

Golf carts have grown sharply in popularity over the past few years. Golf carts - or trolleys if you're in the UK - make walking the golf course that little bit easier, making 18 holes a lot less tiring than if you carry your clubs. Additionally push carts are a relatively cheap way of getting around the golf course a little easier and they should last a long time as well offering value for money. Not to mention the clear freedom to walk where you want as opposed to having to stick to paths.

Why choose a push cart over an electric model?

Brands like Motocaddy, Stewart Golf, BagBoy, Sun Mountain, Powakaddy and other leading brands have manufactured, refined and developed push carts, electric carts and even remote control golf carts to make the job of walking the golf course more convenient and, importantly, easier on the body. While electric models sit atop the tree when it comes to golf technology, the push cart market has a wide range of brands offering unique and high quality carts. But why specifically would you choose a push cart over the best electric golf trolleys ?

For starters, push carts are much less expensive. If your budget for a golf cart is under $450, you'll be wanting to go for a push cart. Push carts also simpler to set up when you get to the course and require less fuss as there's no batteries to worry about. They also have great storage options on the handle of the chassis that can house your balls, tees, scorecard and other items.

Gone are the days where push carts were heavy and cumbersome while being difficult to push and maneuver around the golf course. These days, modern push carts are light and easy to use making the experience less physically demanding compared to carrying your golf bag. Additionally, push carts are easy to assemble and have mechanisms that allow them to fold down compactly so they easily fit the trunk of your car or garage space. They also tend to be significantly lighter as well.

If these qualities sound like something you’re interested in, read on to find out more about some of the best models on the market this year. Alternatively if you are in the UK, it would be worth checking out our guide on the best golf push trolleys as well.

An Editor's Choice award winner

Folds down easily and compactly Well thought out storage areas for water bottle and phone Very little bag twisting on over rough terrain Wheels perhaps could have been bigger

A model that made our best golf carts list, one simple step is all you need to fold this Bag Boy Nitron cart up or down which is outstanding. Suitable for golfers of all levels, the mechanism to fold and unfold is lightning fast, while it’s also one of the most secure push carts we’ve ever trialled.

It’s extremely lightweight and, when folded down, it’s very compact, making it a dream in terms of storage. And while it may not be as heavy or bulky as other similar products, it remains robust and able to cope with any and all demands placed on it.

Other features include a scorecard console with integrated beverage holder, mobile device holder and golf ball storage, handle mounted parking brake and bungee straps to secure golf bag with ease.

Read our full Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review

Compact folding

Compact and light while folded and simple to unfold Easy to push even on hilly courses and provides ample storage Lightweight design means you have to be a little careful on side slopes

As you would expect, Motocaddy has created a top-notch cart design here that is one of the best push carts around. It is simple to fold thanks to the two-step folding system and the friction-free oversize wheels make it very easy to maneuver around the course.

The wheels also boast maintenance free rubber tires and are quick and easy to release should you need to. There are adjustable bag supports, a folding lock and the cart comes with a 24 month warranty for peace of mind on your purchase, should you bite the bullet. Motocaddy also designs some of the best golf cart accessories too so if you want to take your cart to the next level then make sure you check that guide out.

Read our full Motocaddy Cube Push Cart review

CaddyTek CaddyLite EZ V8 Cart

Built-in cooler pouch

One click folding mechanism Good color choice Built in cooler Bigger frame than some other push carts

CaddyTek has implemented its excellent one-click button mechanism here which folds the cart down brilliantly. It also has a strong aluminum frame that doesn't seem to weigh anything at all making it easy to use, and there is also an umbrella holder, storage rack and get this - a miscellaneous basket with built-in cooler!

We love this feature and it's fantastic for carrying any kind or size of beverage and keep it ice cold throughout your round. The push handle can be adjusted to three different heights and the wheels are a good size too so they roll easily over multiple kinds of terrain with ease.

Super stable

Feature packed Improvements on previous design Sturdy Travels smoothly Can be fiddly to assemble Hefty in size

The ClicGear 4.0 3-Wheel Push Golf Cart is the latest in the company’s popular model that first launched in 2006. Since then several upgrades have been made to the original design to make it even better. Whilst this ClicGear model is promoted as weighing in at only 8.45kg, compared with other push and electric carts , it felt slightly on the heavy side when folded. However, it is very compact and doesn’t take up too much space in your car's trunk.

The ClicGear 4.0 stands out from the crowd due to its overall size, you get a lot of cart for your money. The frame, made of aircraft grade aluminum, is incredibly robust and it was very easy to load and secure a golf bag on the cart, which on this occasion was a BIG MAX Dri Lite Tour Cart bag. If you use a stand bag, the lower saddle has been modified to move the lower bag support up and away from the front wheel. This works with the upper saddle to allow better clearance between the bottom of some stand bags when they are placed on the cart.

Read our full ClicGear 4.0 3-Wheel Push Cart review

The latest release in the most storied push cart franchise of all time

Incredibly stable on any terrain Glides effortlessly across the turf Highly functional, user friendly design Not the most compact in its folded position

Sun Mountain introduced its first Speed Cart in 1999 and forever changed the push cart market. Fast forward 23 years and the company has released its newest Speed Cart iteration, the V1R. And based on our testing, the V1R will keep the Sun Mountain Speed Cart franchise solidly in its position as industry leader.

More specifically, we found the V1R to be incredibly stable and easy to maneuver on the golf course. Its ergonomic design makes the cart feel much lighter than it is during use and makes walking far more enjoyable than carrying a bag. It's also extremely easy to set up for play and to fold and unfold for transporting or storage, although it must be said that it's not the most compact in its folded position.

Additionally, the V1R features a mesh basket and storage tray to store items such as headcovers, phones, or wallets during use, and it also features a drink holder and attachable umbrella holder. There are also 10 different color options ranging from subtle to vibrant for golfers to choose from depending on their personal preference.

Read our full Sun Mountain 2022 Speed Cart V1R Push Cart Review

Cube Golf 3.0 Push Cart

Excellent all rounder

Small folded footprint Robust and light construction May struggle to accommodate a large cart bag

The Cube 3.0 Push Cart is a robust, yet lightweight model with a strong parking brake to keep your cart and bag well in place. It folds down nicely, is lightweight, looks good and it has an attractive price point in terms of value so it definitely ticks a lot of boxes for us. (In fact it made our guide on the best value golf push carts as well)

The wide wheel base makes pushing effortless and provides an extremely stable base when going over uneven ground. The designers are Cube have used an easily accessible foot brake to ensure that you cart does not end up rolling back down the hill when you are playing your shot! The handle comes complete with a bottle opener, scorecard holder and storage box to keep all your essentials in like tees and balls.

You can simply adjust the height of the cart to tailor the height to what is comfortable for you to push and the design of the bag brackets will hold all styles of bag. The Cube Golf 3.0 push is available in an array of colors, the most difficult decision you will have to make is what colors goes best with your golf bag.

Premium feel and looks

Folds up incredibly compactly Two click folding mechanism Glides easily across fairway and rough Key Lock system only useful with a separate PowaKaddy bag

In 2022 PowaKaddy introduced the Micra which is arguably the standout model from the new range because of its compact-folding frame, super-stable ride and sheer number of features. It is impressively compact and yet it still assembles incredibly easily thanks to a clever quick-folding mechanism that involves just two steps.

The multi-feature handle console provides ample storage for much of your paraphernalia, including a dedicated water-resistant mobile phone storage area, a scorecard holder, a pen/pencil holder and storage for your balls and tees. We also think it looks great in the black, silver and yellow finish pictured above.

Read our full PowaKaddy Micra Push Cart Review

Lightweight and easy to push

Easy to assemble Lightweight and folds quickly Holds a carry bag easily Not as compact as some more expensive models

This really is a premium 3 wheel push cart that we found to be so maneuverable about the course it could be pushed one handed around corners on an upslope. Getting the golf bag onto it in the car park couldn’t have been easier. A touch of a button and away you go. This cart comes as standard with all those things you’d have to buy extra if you were to purchase a PowaKaddy DLX light for example. It boasts a broad scorecard holder, dry space for valuables and equipment, an umbrella Holder and x2 Wheel Covers which kept our car tidy and clean.

Thanks to the 7.2kg lightweight durable aluminum frame it felt easy lifting in and out of the car, perhaps also one of the reasons it literally “Glides” about the course. We cannot emphasize enough how maneuverable this is. This model houses a slender carry bag just as well as a more hefty tour bag. The arms fold around the bag and the elasticated bungees secure it your clubs in place. It’s impressive when your stand bag sits with no wiggling about on a cart like this.

Read our full Longridge Eze Glide Smart Fold Push Cart review

Lightweight yet robust

Lightweight yet surprisingly sturdy and robust Glides around the course requiring minimal effort Doesn’t fold down overly flat or compactly

The clue is in the name here; Ti Lite. This compact, lightweight construction weighs just over 11 pounds which means any person could use it with ease. It has good usability too thanks to the premium organizer panel with ample storage net for accessories, foot brake and height adjustable handle.

The wheels are incredibly smooth too, which means that even when you're pushing it up hills it really doesn't feel stressful at all. The folding system takes a while to get used to, but it folds down compactly for easy storage and the wheels are easy to remove from the frame if you need to. It's the perfect push cart if you want a minimalist, reliable option that will turn heads for the right reasons.

Read our full Big Max Ti Lite Push Cart review

Minimalist design

Incredibly lightweight Easy and quick set up process Bag stays secure whilst out on the course Minimalistic, premium frame design Takes up a lot of room once flat. No locking device so unfolds easily if not lifted in a certain way.

A relatively new brand to the push cart scene, Golfstream impressed us with the Express Push model because there is an awful lot to like about it. We liked the simplistic looks, the weight (or lack of it) and the ease of assembling it.

It is so lightweight (3.9kg) you can literally pick it up with one finger but the most impressive feature is how easy it is to set up, with a patented one-touch folding mechanism ensuring it goes from flat to functional in a matter of seconds. The anti bag-twist design is nicely thought out as well and it allows any bag to sit nicely on the cart without having to readjust. Admittedly some carts fold out smaller and the system can unfold itself when taking the cart out of the car, but regardless of these two minor points, this is a very good cart.

Read our full Golfstream Express Push Cart review

Lightweight but stable Folds down very compactly for easier storage Adjustable handle height Wheels could offer more traction

PowaKaddy has thought about everything in this sophisticated design from the functional, ergonomic handle that adjusts to different heights, to the perfectly positioned scorecard holder where, along with keeping your card dry, you can also keep a couple of spare balls - very handy if you need to play a provisional or three off the tee.

Aside from the excellent lightweight handling (this cart is really easy to push, even when loaded with a heavy cart bag on board, held in place with strong straps) the stand-out feature in our opinion has to be the clever folding system. In a few simple clicks the DLX Lite FF folds down nearly as flat as a pancake - and fast too. The wheels cleverly twist inward to give you the ultimate in space-saving storage - perfect for squeezing into the smallest car boot or even on the parcel shelf or storing in a locker at your golf club if you're lucky enough to have one

Read our full PowaKaddy DLX Lite FF push cart review

Lightweight and space-saving design Can be pushed or pulled Premium materials used throughout Bag straps aren't elasticated

A more unique design to make this best push carts is the Kaddey Switch Cart. The Kaddey Switch is designed to be permanently attached to any golf bag, making assembly on arrival at the golf course as quick and seamless as possible. This design also means the cart takes up minimal space and can be easily stored in even the smallest space or car boot.

We found assembly to take just a few seconds because the XL wheels just need to be attached either side. Out on the course we loved the versatility of the cart because it can be pushed or pulled easily depending on the terrain you are facing. One final touch that sums up how thoughtfully the Kaddey Switch has been designed is that you can record your own golf swing. All in all, a high-quality model that is truly unique.

Read our full Kaddey Switch Cart Review

How We Test Push Carts

We test push carts with the same ethos as all other golf gear - rigorously and comprehensively. If we say we have reviewed a golf product then we have done so out on the golf course, in different conditions. This is particularly important for push carts because you want your model to perform as well in the winter as it does in the summer. The entire Golf Monthly team plays golf regularly so can put golf gear to the test with ease and it should be acknowledged that no manufacturer can buy a good review. Our team tells it how we see it.

How To Choose The Best Push Cart

Push or electric cart?

Push carts are more appropriate for golfers that play mostly on flatter courses. They're also less expensive than the best electric carts, so are a more cost-effective way of getting your clubs around the course. Push carts also tend to offer better storage solutions on the handle console for items like balls and tees.

Weight

Push carts need to be lightweight because it is you that is providing the pushing power, which can be particularly tiresome when playing holes that go uphill, so be sure to pick one that is lightweight without sacrificing stability or durability. Luckily, push carts are much lighter than electric carts. Make sure the wheel bearings are nice and smooth, which will help reduce the amount of manual effort required.

Folding

Push carts often fold down more compactly than electric carts because the simpler design (no electrics) provides more freedom with the design of the frame.

This means they often fold down flatter, which can be more convenient for golfers that need to also fit their golf bag in the trunk. So if you're very short on space, a push cart could provide the answer.

Maneuverability

With push carts, because you are doing some of the work in terms of propulsion and direction, good models have to be easy to maneuver. Poorly designed models make life more difficult which is precisely the opposite of what a cart is supposed to do. Now admittedly there are some good four-wheel options in this regard, the Big Max Blade Quattro for example, but the more common design we have found to move easily are three-wheeled designs.

Storage

How much storage do you want on your push cart? If it is a lot then pick a design with a large central console, whereas if all your golf gear is going to be kept in your golf bag itself, then go for a cart that doesn't specifically need storage in its design.

Budget

Our final factor for you to think about is budget. As you can see above there are lots of models from different companies, that all come in at different price points so be aware of how much you can, or want, to spend. If you want to find a good model for less though, be sure to read our best affordable golf carts guide.

FAQs

What Is The Easiest Cart To Push?

All of the models we've listed offer minimal resistance out on course. But, out of the models we've tested above, we think the Stewart Golf R1-S, Motocaddy Cube and Big Max TI Lite are the easiest to push.

Is a 3 or 4 Wheel Push Cart Better?

There really isn't much difference between the two. In our opinion, three wheel push carts are easier to maneuver around the course. Three wheel push carts are also more commonly available. On the other hand, four wheel push carts offer more stability over hilly or rough terrain.

Are push carts worth it?

Very much so, especially if you suffer from back or shoulder pain and can't carry clubs or you want to stop paying extortionate fees to use ride on carts at golf courses. Since the start of the pandemic, push cart ownership and usage has skyrocketed in the US as people have been forced out of ride on carts and have discovered the joys of walking the golf course.