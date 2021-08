Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in San Francisco

(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in San Francisco, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Francisco:

701 Portola Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (415) 504-6043

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

731 Market St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (415) 243-0273

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1900 19th Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (415) 664-1834

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

351 California St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:27:30 PDT

Phone: (415) 398-2578

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

2025 Van Ness Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:27:30 PDT

Phone: (415) 353-5705

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

581 Market St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:27:30 PDT

Phone: (415) 777-1654

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

1059 Hyde St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (415) 346-6100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

601 Mission St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (415) 442-4737

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

499 Haight St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (415) 503-0722

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

3600 Geary Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (415) 668-6083

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

400 Sutter St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (415) 398-2175

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

500 Pine St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:27:30 PDT

Phone: (415) 362-6318

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

701 Van Ness Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (415) 848-1088

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

789 Mission St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:27:30 PDT

Phone: (415) 343-6273

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-07:00pm

2675 Geary Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:27:30 PDT

Phone: (415) 796-5281

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-07:00pm

1830 Ocean Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (415) 840-0524

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

233 Winston Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (415) 664-1436

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

1690 Folsom St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:27:30 PDT

Phone: (415) 696-7715

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-07:00pm

450 10th St Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:24:52 PDT

Phone: 415-626-4341

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

925 Cole St Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy

Phone: (415) 661-3003

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

100, 2300 16th St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 415-575-1130

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2020 Market St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 415-436-9032

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

15 Marina Blvd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 415-563-8681

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

298 King St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 415-633-1020

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

735 7th Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 415-683-4074

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

850 La Playa St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 415-387-0481

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

730 Taraval St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 415-665-0119

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

4950 Mission St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 415-239-8010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2350 Noriega St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 415-665-8456

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1335 Webster St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 415-921-5502

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

45 Castro St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-565-0991

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

3398 Mission St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-824-6886

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5260 Diamond Heights Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-695-2808

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4645 Mission St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-585-6900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Phone: 415-970-8001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

1201 Taraval St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-753-1305

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

500 Geary St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-673-8413

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

670 4th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-856-0543

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

498 Castro St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-861-3136

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

5280 Geary Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-668-2041

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

200 W Portal Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-665-1008

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1630 Ocean Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-239-0804

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3201 Divisadero St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-931-6417

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1175 Columbus Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-345-1079

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

2262 Market St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-255-0101

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

500 Parnassus Ave J Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-681-3394

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

2494 San Bruno Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-468-4274

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

550 16th St rm 1200 Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-365-0512

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 03:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

1100 Van Ness Ave SUITE C Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-783-1909

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 05:00pm

2550 Ocean Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-587-9000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1333 Castro St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-826-8533

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1899 Fillmore St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-771-4603

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

300 Montgomery St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-788-2984

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2050 Irving St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-664-4215

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1363 Divisadero St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-931-9974

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

825 Market St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-543-9502

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1301 Franklin St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-775-6706

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

141 Kearny St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-834-0356

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 06:00pm

25 Point Lobos Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-386-0736

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

275 Sacramento St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-362-5227

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2100 Webster St Ste 105 Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-441-5742

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 06:00pm

1189 Potrero Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-647-1397

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

745 Clement St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-668-5250

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1750 Noriega St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-664-5543

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2690 Mission St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-285-1576

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

456 Mission St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-348-9600

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

4129 18th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-551-7837

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2145 Market St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-355-0800

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

300 Gough St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-581-0600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3001 Taraval St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-759-0572

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1301 Market St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-861-4010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

5300 3rd St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-671-0841

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

2120 Polk St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-474-9752

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

2141 Chestnut St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-567-9320

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

459 Powell St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-984-0793

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

88 Spear St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-856-0733

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

965 Geneva Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-841-0507

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1524 Polk St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-673-4701

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

135 Powell St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-391-7222

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

1344 Stockton St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-981-6274

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3601 California St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-668-5202

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3400 Cesar Chavez Walgreens Co.

Phone: 415-285-0802

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.