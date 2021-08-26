Cancel
Sunnyside, WA

Vaccine database: Sunnyside sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 4 hours ago
(Carl Court / Getty)

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Sunnyside have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sunnyside:

2010 Yakima Valley Hwy C1

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-839-2711

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

613 S 6th St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-839-2103

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2675 E Lincoln Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 509-839-7339

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

