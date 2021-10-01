CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Sunnyside vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

 20 hours ago
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Sunnyside have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sunnyside:

2010 Yakima Valley Hwy C1

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-839-2711

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

613 S 6th St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-839-2103

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

2675 E Lincoln Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 509-839-7339

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Brenda Friend Schmidling
05-29

I would suggest that people who are considering getting this vaccine do a lot of research before they make their decision. Do we really know what is in this vaccine? Why are they pushing so hard and heavy for everybody to be vaccinated? My major problem with this vaccine is that we have absolutely no idea what the long-term effects could be. It is a very personal decision and one that can only be made by you. I feel that your health is worth some serious research before taking the vaccine.

