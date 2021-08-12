Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, WA

Vaccine database: Aberdeen sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0louDI_0ZLhIBJJ00

(Win McNamee / Getty)

(ABERDEEN, WA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Aberdeen, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Aberdeen:

301 E Wishkah St

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-533-6320

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 07:00 am-8:00 pm; Friday: 07:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

221 W Heron St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 360-532-8743

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

909 E Wishkah St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 360-532-7595

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 2

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen, WA
106
Followers
282
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
Aberdeen, WA
Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Wa#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
HealthPosted by
NBC News

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, do you need another dose?

With reports of a thousand new Covid-19 cases every hour, there's growing anxiety about how well protected some vaccinated Americans are against the highly contagious delta variant. A new lab study posted online Tuesday has raised some concerns that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn't as robust in fighting...
Public HealthNew York Post

One dose of Pfizer vaccine may protect COVID-19 victims from reinfection: study

People who had COVID-19 may only need one dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to be “sufficiently protected” against getting the virus again, a new study says. The research, published in JAMA Network Open on Friday, compared the antibody levels of people who’d previously been infected with those who hadn’t been, after one and two doses of the double-dose Pfizer.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: COVID vaccines will be mandated for all WA, King County, and Seattle staff

All state, King County, and Seattle employees will be told they must receive a COVID-19 vaccine or face possible termination, the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH has confirmed. Governor Jay Inslee, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will announce the policy at a joint press conference that’s currently scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
Public HealthBenzinga

COVID State Of Fear Intensifies With The Lambda Variant; Vaccine Makers Continue To Cash In

Over the weekend (Corona Doom 2.0), we mentioned Michael Crichton's observation about fear being used to facilitate social control, and we predicted governments would use threats of lockdowns to drive increased vaccination rates. We also wrote that one of our recent top names, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) would likely benefit from that. It's been a busy week so far on the Covid front; let's get up to speed.
Industryphillyvoice.com

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

Maybe you've postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently – and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July, the Delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Combining AstraZeneca and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is effective -Danish study

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Combining AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s jab provides “good protection”, Denmark’s State Serum Institute said on Monday. A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses, a measure particularly necessary in Denmark after...

Comments / 2

Community Policy