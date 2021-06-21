Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

COVID-19 vaccine: Sheridan sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0ZLhHFo000

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(SHERIDAN, WY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Sheridan have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sheridan:

1865 Coffeen Ave

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 307-672-8908

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1766 Coffeen Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 307-674-1936

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1695 Coffeen Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 307-674-6492

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
35
Followers
194
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Health
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Sheridan, WY
Sheridan, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Why less than 4% of US COVID-19 vaccine recipients have gotten J&J's shot

Only 11.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S., less than 4 percent of the country's total administered shots, The New York Times reported June 18. When the vaccine was cleared by the FDA in late February, public health officials had high hopes...
Adair County, MOKirksville Daily Express & Crier

Adair County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 32% of people fully vaccinated

Adair County has administered more than 16,351 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 15, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. That's up 2% from the previous week's tally of 16,101 COVID-19 doses administered. In Adair County, 32% of residents are fully vaccinated...
Public HealthPosted by
WFAE

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flu-like symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
Medical & Biotechmycampbellrivernow.com

J&J vaccines to be given back to company

The 300,000 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines deemed unsafe by Health Canada will be given back to the company that made it. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Janssen, the company behind the one-dose vaccine, will probably have to make up for the returned doses. However, there may...
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

U.S. has administered 309.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 309,322,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 374,398,105 doses in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures were up from the 308,112,728 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as...
Industrydeseret.com

Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are 91% effective, CDC says

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have shown to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What the new CDC study said:. The study said that vaccination makes COVID-19 illness milder and shorter for...
PharmaceuticalsLas Vegas Sun

High hopes for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine have fizzled in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — When Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine was authorized for emergency use in late February, ​it was seen as a breakthrough for reaching vulnerable and isolated Americans, a crucial alternative to vaccines that require two shots weeks apart and fussier storage. It was soon popular on college campuses, in door-to-door campaigns and with harder-to-reach communities that often struggle with access to health care.
Healthnewsnationusa.com

CDC Set To Hold “Emergency Meeting” Following Increasing Cases Of Heart Inflammation In Those Who Have Taken Pfizer & Moderna Vaccines – The Shade Room

#Roommates, now that most of the country has officially resumed reopening, as more Americans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19—according to the CDC, a new alarming side effect of two of the leading vaccines is a cause for concern. The Centers For Disease Control recently announced its plans for an “emergency meeting” after hundreds of users of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed cases of heart inflammation.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

COVID vaccines aren’t generating antibodies for 10 million people in the US alone, including transplant recipients, who take immunosuppressants. What should they do?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For many people like [Alicia Merritt,] a liver transplant patient who must take immunosuppressants daily to prevent her body from rejecting the organ, the vaccines are proving less effective than for people with normal immune systems, a new study found.
ScienceCNBC

A third dose of Covid vaccine may help protect immunocompromised patients, small study suggests

A third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine may boost protection for some people with weakened immune systems, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study, from researchers at Johns Hopkins University, included 30 organ transplant recipients, all of whom had been fully vaccinated with two doses of an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Because organ transplant recipients must take immune-suppressing medications to ensure that their body does not reject the transplant, there's concern that they may not develop robust responses to the vaccines, leaving them vulnerable to Covid-19.