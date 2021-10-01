CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0ZLhH53z00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Brownwood have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Brownwood:

1319 Austin Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:54:03 PDT

Phone: (325) 643-1516

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Sunday: 12:00pm-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

100 E Commerce St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (325) 646-8588

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-07:00pm; Sunday: 12:00pm-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2701 Austin Ave

Jacobs Family Pharmacy

Phone: (325) 646-1100

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm; Sunday: closed

Visit source for more information

300 E Commerce St

United Pharmacy

Phone: 325-510-3401

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 02:00pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

