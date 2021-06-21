Cancel
Salinas, CA

Vaccine database: Salinas sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Salinas News Alert
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JcyI_0ZLhFaVF00

(Jacob King / Getty)

(SALINAS, CA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Salinas, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salinas:

323 N Sanborn Rd STE A

Alisal Pharmacies Inc

Phone: (831) 759-8184

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

Visit source for more information

331 Main St

Allcare Pharmacy

Phone: (831) 424-8053

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

662 E Boronda Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (831) 443-0891

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

17579 Vierra Canyon Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (831) 663-3861

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

110 E Laurel Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (831) 754-1551

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

347 E Alisal St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (831) 424-0026

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1140 S Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (831) 422-8511

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

1640 N Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (831) 442-2961

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1339 N Davis Rd

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 831-751-0414

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

602 Williams Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 831-784-1606

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1273 S Main St

Romie Lane Pharmacy Dba Star Pharma

Phone: (831) 621-5558

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1546 N Main St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 831-442-7502

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1516 Constitution Blvd

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 831-444-3630

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1532 N Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 831-443-8717

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

575 N Sanborn Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 831-751-9319

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1800 N Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 831-751-0231

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1375 N Davis Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 831-998-9080

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

