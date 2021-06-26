Cancel
Ogden, UT

Ogden vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 23 hours ago
(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(OGDEN, UT) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Ogden have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ogden:

2044 Harrison Blvd

Fresh Market Pharmacy

Phone: 801-399-1304

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

5691 Harrison Blvd

Fresh Market Pharmacy

Phone: 801-479-0501

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

2645 N Washington Blvd

Lee'S Marketplace-N Ogden Rx

Phone: (801) 782-6116

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

325 36th St

Macey'S Pharmacy

Phone: 801-399-5866

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

4275 Harrison Blvd

Smith'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:43 PDT

Phone: (801) 479-0700

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1485 Harrison Blvd

Smith'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:43 PDT

Phone: (801) 621-0211

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1208 Washington Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 801-621-1367

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1945 Wall Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 801-917-1026

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Ogden News Watch

Ogden News Watch

Ogden, UT
With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

