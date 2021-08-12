Cancel
Oceanside, CA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Oceanside

Posted by 
Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0ZLhEqUG00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Oceanside have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oceanside:

1706 Oceanside Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 721-2433

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

4615 Frazee Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 433-9597

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1980 College Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 945-4676

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3925 N River Rd Drive

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 757-9348

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

443 College Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 940-6032

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm

Visit source for more information

3601 Vista Way STE 103

Oceanside Pharmacy

Phone: 760-231-5800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

101 Old Grove Rd

Ralphs Pharmacy

Phone: (760) 754-1906

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1201 S Coast Hwy

Rite Aid

Phone: 760-433-4013

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3813 Plaza Dr

Rite Aid

Phone: 760-941-0712

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3925 Mission Ave

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 760-433-9634

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

3450 Marron Rd

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 760-729-4127

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

845 College Blvd

Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 760-630-6252

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

3507 Cannon Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-630-1327

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3752 Mission Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-722-9409

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

705 College Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 760-631-0434

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2100 Vista Way

Walmart Inc

Phone: 760-966-0026

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3405 Marron Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 760-730-1371

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
199
Followers
357
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

