Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Oceanside

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Oceanside have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oceanside:

1706 Oceanside Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 721-2433

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

4615 Frazee Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 433-9597

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

1980 College Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 945-4676

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

3925 N River Rd Drive CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 757-9348

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

443 College Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 940-6032

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm

3601 Vista Way STE 103 Oceanside Pharmacy

Phone: 760-231-5800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown

101 Old Grove Rd Ralphs Pharmacy

Phone: (760) 754-1906

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

1201 S Coast Hwy Rite Aid

Phone: 760-433-4013

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

3813 Plaza Dr Rite Aid

Phone: 760-941-0712

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

3925 Mission Ave Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 760-433-9634

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

3450 Marron Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 760-729-4127

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

845 College Blvd Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 760-630-6252

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

3507 Cannon Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-630-1327

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

3752 Mission Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-722-9409

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

705 College Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 760-631-0434

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

2100 Vista Way Walmart Inc

Phone: 760-966-0026

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

3405 Marron Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 760-730-1371

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.