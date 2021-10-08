Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Brownsville
(BROWNSVILLE, TX) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Brownsville, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Brownsville:
Phone: (956) 541-0167
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm
Phone: (956) 542-1733
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm
Phone: (956) 838-1264
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:54:08 PDT
Phone: 956-542-0934
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm
Phone: 956-541-8602
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm
Phone: 956-574-9707
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm
Phone: 956-541-0384
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm
Phone: 956-544-1200
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown
Phone: (956) 372-1405
Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown
Phone: 956-504-3142
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 956-546-0476
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 956-542-3891
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 956-350-2022
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Phone: 956-544-0394
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Phone: 956-509-2077
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
