Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Brownsville, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Brownsville:

1484 Ruben M Torres Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (956) 541-0167

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm

4531 S Padre Island Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (956) 542-1733

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

7395 Padre Island Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (956) 838-1264

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-08:00pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:54:08 PDT

Phone: 956-542-0934

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm

Phone: 956-541-8602

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm

Phone: 956-574-9707

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm

Phone: 956-541-0384

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm

3302 Boca Chica Blvd #107 The Friendly Pharmacy

Phone: 956-544-1200

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

680 Paredes Line Rd SUITE B Valleywide Pharmacy And Dme

Phone: (956) 372-1405

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

2105 Ruben M Torres Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-504-3142

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

1525 Central Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-546-0476

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

4490 E 14th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-542-3891

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3500 W Alton Gloor Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 956-350-2022

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

2721 Boca Chica Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 956-544-0394

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

2205 Ruben M Torres Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 956-509-2077

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.