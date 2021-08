Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Shreveport

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(SHREVEPORT, LA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Shreveport, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Shreveport:

2551 Greenwood Rd #110 Boudreaux'S Compounding Pharmacy

Phone: 318-631-2005

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm

5828 Line Ave Brookshires Pharmacy 018

Phone: 318-869-0669

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

3000 N Market St Brookshires Pharmacy 024

Phone: 318-424-3251

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

388 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Brookshires Pharmacy 025

Phone: 318-687-7558

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

9250 Mansfield Rd Brookshires Pharmacy 037

Phone: 318-686-6311

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

3620 Pines Rd Brookshires Pharmacy 067

Phone: 318-631-9804

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

510 Kings Hwy Brookshires Pharmacy 078

Phone: 318-424-0896

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Christus Shreveport Bossier(Christus Highland Medical Center)

Phone: 318-681-5435

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 7:00 am - 3:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 3:00 pm; Wednesday: 7:00 am - 3:00 pm

1540 N Market St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (318) 424-1429

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

2755 Hollywood Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (318) 631-7483

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

3300 Youree Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (318) 869-3453

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

7004 Youree Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (318) 797-3665

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

6935 Pines Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (318) 688-7912

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

5819 E Kings Hwy Drug Emporium 210

Phone: 318-861-7898

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1625 David Raines Rd David Raines Community Health Centers - Shreveport North

Phone: 318-425-2252

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

9155 Mansfield Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (318) 688-2582

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

9484 Ellerbe Rd #100 Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (318) 517-6973

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

6652 Youree Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (318) 795-9966

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1501 Kings Hwy Lsuhsc-S North Campus Extension

Phone: 318-813-1907

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 7:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 7:00 am - 6:00 pm

1849 Line Ave Medic Pharmacy

Phone: 318-221-0691

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

1541 Kings Hwy Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport

Phone: 318-626-0863

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

105 Southfield Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 318-861-2431

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

7400 Youree Dr Sams Club

Phone: 318-798-2043

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2640 Waggoner Ave Super 1 Pharmacy 608

Phone: 318-631-2065

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

745 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy Super 1 Pharmacy 633

Phone: 318-861-3985

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

761 Pierremont Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-861-3666

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

9209 Mansfield Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-671-0271

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

3555 Greenwood Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-525-0144

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3124 Line Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-222-4807

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6101 W 70th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-688-1448

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3100 N Market St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 318-681-1083

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-797-5970

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

6235 Westport Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-688-7700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

9550 Mansfield Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-688-0538

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

412 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-840-0480

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-861-9202

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

4701 Northport Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-929-3502

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

2600 Greenwood Rd Willis Knighton Medical Center

Phone: 318-212-4039

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.