Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Boise

(BOISE, ID) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Boise have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Boise:

1219 Broadway Ave Albertsons Pharmacy

Phone: 208-433-9905

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

7402 W Fairview Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (208) 375-4670

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

10751 W Overland Rd Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:07 PDT

Phone: (208) 373-5233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

3527 S Federal Way Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:07 PDT

Phone: (208) 424-7533

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

5230 W. Franklin St. Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (208) 429-6433

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1515 W State St Rite Aid

Phone: 208-345-7684

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Sunday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Monday: 12:00 am-12:00 am

7020 W State St Rite Aid

Phone: 208-853-3503

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm

10600 W Fairview Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 208-322-0962

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

5005 W Overland Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 208-389-1448

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1100 S Vista Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 208-344-2529

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm

660 E Boise Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 208-336-8340

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1650 W State St Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-344-8660

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1520 N Cole Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-375-8278

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

7100 W State St Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-853-2606

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

10500 W Overland Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-376-1382

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

10700 W Ustick Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-322-7788

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

5100 W Overland Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-343-1696

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

909 E Parkcenter Blvd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-338-3722

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

4700 N Eagle Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-939-5149

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

6560 S Federal Way Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-429-1088

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

3614 W State St Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-426-9639

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1653 S Vista Ave Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-331-3007

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

10565 W Lake Hazel Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 208-319-0882

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

6195 S Five Mile Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 208-319-0191

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3395 S Federal Way Walgreens Co.

Phone: 208-319-1043

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

455 Broadway Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 208-331-4187

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

8100 W Fairview Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 208-375-2825

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

10580 W Ustick Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 208-377-3581

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4924 W Overland Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 208-336-1728

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

10555 W Overland Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 208-321-2669

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2285 S Apple St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 208-336-3956

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

8300 W Overland Rd Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:13:11 PDT

Phone: 208-321-9077

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

7319 W State St Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:13:11 PDT

Phone: 208-853-0541

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3233 N Cole Rd Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:13:11 PDT

Phone: 208-501-7025

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.