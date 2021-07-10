Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Boise
(Carl Court / Getty)
(BOISE, ID) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Boise have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Boise:
Phone: 208-433-9905
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: (208) 375-4670
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:07 PDT
Phone: (208) 373-5233
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:07 PDT
Phone: (208) 424-7533
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: (208) 429-6433
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: 208-345-7684
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Sunday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Monday: 12:00 am-12:00 am
Phone: 208-853-3503
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm
Phone: 208-322-0962
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 208-389-1448
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 208-344-2529
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm
Phone: 208-336-8340
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 208-344-8660
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-375-8278
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-853-2606
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-376-1382
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-322-7788
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-343-1696
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-338-3722
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-939-5149
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-429-1088
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-426-9639
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-331-3007
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-319-0882
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 208-319-0191
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 208-319-1043
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 208-331-4187
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 208-375-2825
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 208-377-3581
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 208-336-1728
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 208-321-2669
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 208-336-3956
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:13:11 PDT
Phone: 208-321-9077
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:13:11 PDT
Phone: 208-853-0541
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:13:11 PDT
Phone: 208-501-7025
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.