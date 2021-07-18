Vaccine database: Laredo sites that have it on hand

(Jacob King / Getty)

(LAREDO, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Laredo have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Laredo:

1019 E Calton Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (956) 723-4800

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm

3527 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (956) 717-1515

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

709 Guadalupe St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:16:48 PDT

Phone: (956) 723-2911

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:17:19 PDT

Phone: 956-724-1141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:17:19 PDT

Phone: 956-724-1126

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 956-725-0171

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:17:19 PDT

Phone: 956-712-8053

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 956-712-3251

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 956-795-0700

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 956-764-5050

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

1219 Matamoros St Laredo Downtown Pharmacy

Phone: 956-726-4512

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

1419 Bustamante St Medcenter Pharmacy

Phone: (956) 791-1991

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

7610 McPherson Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-727-2405

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1119 Guadalupe St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-727-0178

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2219 E Saunders St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 956-729-7494

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2320 Bob Bullock Loop Walmart Inc

Phone: 956-791-3303

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.