Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Corpus Christi

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Corpus Christi have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Corpus Christi:

3205 S Alameda St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (361) 814-8305

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1240 S Port Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (361) 882-2586

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

4102 Ayers St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:14:07 PDT

Phone: (361) 855-6261

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

4801 S Alameda St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:14:07 PDT

Phone: (361) 992-5729

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

6601 Everhart Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (361) 857-5691

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Phone: (361) 241-9381

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

2102 Airline Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:13:06 PDT

Phone: (361) 993-6661

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

14525 S Padre Island Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (361) 949-4894

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

7798 S Padre Island Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (361) 986-0000

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Phone: 361-854-8441

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 361-241-0378

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:13:53 PDT

Phone: 361-993-8515

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 361-883-7196

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 361-992-6996

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 361-852-1696

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 361-883-0875

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 361-939-5555

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 361-855-6121

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 361-993-1351

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

4833 S Padre Island Dr Sams Club

Phone: 361-857-0151

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:10pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:10pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:10pm - 7:00 pm

7153 S Padre Island Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-994-1514

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

11133 Leopard St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-241-0406

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4161 S Staples St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-814-5806

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5702 Weber Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-855-4440

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5601 Saratoga Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-980-0501

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

2101 Morgan Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-887-0789

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4501 Ayers St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-852-0338

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1301 Airline Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-980-9203

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3829 US-77 Walmart Inc

Phone: 361-387-0599

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.