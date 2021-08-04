Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Corpus Christi
(Joe Raedle / Getty)
(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Corpus Christi have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Corpus Christi:
Phone: (361) 814-8305
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (361) 882-2586
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:14:07 PDT
Phone: (361) 855-6261
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:14:07 PDT
Phone: (361) 992-5729
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (361) 857-5691
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (361) 241-9381
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:13:06 PDT
Phone: (361) 993-6661
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (361) 949-4894
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (361) 986-0000
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: 361-854-8441
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Phone: 361-241-0378
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:13:53 PDT
Phone: 361-993-8515
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Phone: 361-883-7196
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Phone: 361-992-6996
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Phone: 361-852-1696
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Phone: 361-883-0875
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Phone: 361-939-5555
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Phone: 361-855-6121
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Phone: 361-993-1351
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Phone: 361-857-0151
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:10pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:10pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:10pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 361-994-1514
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 361-241-0406
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 361-814-5806
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 361-855-4440
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 361-980-0501
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm
Phone: 361-887-0789
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 361-852-0338
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 361-980-9203
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 361-387-0599
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
