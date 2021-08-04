Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Journal
 17 hours ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Corpus Christi have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Corpus Christi:

3205 S Alameda St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (361) 814-8305

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1240 S Port Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (361) 882-2586

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4102 Ayers St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:14:07 PDT

Phone: (361) 855-6261

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4801 S Alameda St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:14:07 PDT

Phone: (361) 992-5729

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

6601 Everhart Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (361) 857-5691

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4101 C, US-77

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (361) 241-9381

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2102 Airline Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:13:06 PDT

Phone: (361) 993-6661

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

14525 S Padre Island Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (361) 949-4894

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

7798 S Padre Island Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (361) 986-0000

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5801 Weber Rd

H-E-B

Phone: 361-854-8441

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

11100 Leopard St

H-E-B

Phone: 361-241-0378

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4320 S Alameda St

H-E-B

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:13:53 PDT

Phone: 361-993-8515

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3500 Leopard St

H-E-B

Phone: 361-883-7196

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5425 S Staples St

H-E-B

Phone: 361-992-6996

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3133 S Alameda St

H-E-B

Phone: 361-852-1696

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3033 S Port Ave

H-E-B

Phone: 361-883-0875

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1145 Waldron Rd

H-E-B

Phone: 361-939-5555

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4444 Kostoryz Rd

H-E-B

Phone: 361-855-6121

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5313 Saratoga Blvd

H-E-B

Phone: 361-993-1351

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4833 S Padre Island Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 361-857-0151

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:10pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:10pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:10pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7153 S Padre Island Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-994-1514

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

11133 Leopard St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-241-0406

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4161 S Staples St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-814-5806

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5702 Weber Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-855-4440

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5601 Saratoga Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-980-0501

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

2101 Morgan Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-887-0789

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4501 Ayers St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-852-0338

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1301 Airline Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 361-980-9203

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3829 US-77

Walmart Inc

Phone: 361-387-0599

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

