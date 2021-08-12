Cancel
Reno, NV

Reno COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0ZLhDbSO00

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(RENO, NV) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Reno have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Reno:

2890 Northtowne Ln

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (775) 358-4238

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1081 Steamboat Pkwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (775) 852-2111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

5019 S McCarran Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (775) 826-0884

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm

Visit source for more information

55 Damonte Ranch Pkwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (775) 852-9304

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

8005 S Virginia St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (775) 853-7555

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

170 Lemmon Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (775) 677-4884

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3360 S McCarran Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (775) 825-0557

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

5150 Mae Anne Ave #300

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 775-746-9010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

10623 Professional Cir STE A

Signature Internal Medicine

Phone: (775) 525-0333

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

4835 Kietzke Ln

Sams Club

Phone: 775-829-7900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

195 W Plumb Ln

Save Mart Supermarkets

Phone: (775) 786-2970

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:30 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:30 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:30 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

175 Lemmon Dr

Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (775) 971-3320

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

750 S Meadows Pkwy

Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (775) 851-8060

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2425 E 2nd St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 775-359-8200

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4855 Kietzke Ln

Walmart Inc

Phone: 775-829-8088

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5260 W 7th St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 775-624-2000

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

155 Damonte Ranch Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 775-853-6400

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

250 Vista Knoll Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 775-332-0308

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

