Reno COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites
(Kevin Winter / Getty)
(RENO, NV) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Reno have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Reno:
Phone: (775) 358-4238
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm
Phone: (775) 852-2111
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm
Phone: (775) 826-0884
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm
Phone: (775) 852-9304
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm
Phone: (775) 853-7555
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm
Phone: (775) 677-4884
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm
Phone: (775) 825-0557
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm
Phone: 775-746-9010
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: (775) 525-0333
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown
Phone: 775-829-7900
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Phone: (775) 786-2970
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:30 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 9:30 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: (775) 971-3320
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (775) 851-8060
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 775-359-8200
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 775-829-8088
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 775-624-2000
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 775-853-6400
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 775-332-0308
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
Comments / 15