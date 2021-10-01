CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjroD_0ZLhCggy00

(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(SPOKANE, WA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Spokane have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Spokane:

1235 N Post St #200

Consistent Care Services

Phone: (509) 392-6965

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

12020 N Newport Hwy

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:50:55 PDT

Phone: 509-466-3315

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

5601 E Sprague Ave

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:54:07 PDT

Phone: 509-842-0002

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

12120 N Division St

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (509) 465-4433

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

400 S Thor St

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (509) 532-4033

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9414 N Division St

Rosauers Pharmacy

Phone: (509) 467-6806

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

112 N Howard St #115

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-838-1851

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

810 E 29th Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-838-3508

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2215a W Wellesley Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-328-7887

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5840 N Division St

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-489-6010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 07:00 am-12:00 am; Saturday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9120 N Division St

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-464-4480

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

12420 N Division St

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-466-1946

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2929 E 29th Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-535-9056

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4514 S Regal St

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-448-9063

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9007 N Indian Trail Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 509-464-2791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2509 E 29th Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-532-9182

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

14020 E Sprague Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-891-6319

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

2507 W Wellesley Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-325-4396

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

3919 N Market St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-482-3480

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

902 W Francis Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-327-6114

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

933 E Mission Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-482-2089

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

1616 W Northwest Blvd

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-327-5010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

3010 E 57th Ave

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 509-443-6502

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

9001 N Indian Trail Rd

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 509-465-8590

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

13606 E 32nd Ave

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 509-892-3659

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

6520 N Nevada St

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 509-489-5287

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

9212 N Colton St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 509-464-2173

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2301 W Wellesley Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 509-327-0404

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1221 S Hayford Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 509-459-0602

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 23

Postmaster
07-03

Just read a story of a 13 year old boy took the 2nd Pfizer vaccine on June 13 and died in his sleep on June 15. Dr. says it was the vaccine causing a heart problem. This is actually in the news that it is causing heart side affects.

Reply(2)
10
Susan Dalton
08-30

Vaccines are supposed to keep u from getting or giving the virus. I have the smallpox vaccine. I’ve never gotten nor given another human smallpox. This mRNA Technology is not safe. It’s not effective or they wouldn’t need boosters.

Reply
5
Paul Smith
06-18

thanks for the info. I've been working since day one, I'm essential. You are not.

Reply(2)
6
 

With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

