Spokane COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites
(SPOKANE, WA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Spokane have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Spokane:
Phone: (509) 392-6965
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:50:55 PDT
Phone: 509-466-3315
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:54:07 PDT
Phone: 509-842-0002
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT
Phone: (509) 465-4433
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (509) 532-4033
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (509) 467-6806
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 509-838-1851
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm
Phone: 509-838-3508
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm
Phone: 509-328-7887
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm
Phone: 509-489-6010
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 07:00 am-12:00 am; Saturday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 509-464-4480
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm
Phone: 509-466-1946
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm
Phone: 509-535-9056
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm
Phone: 509-448-9063
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm
Phone: 509-464-2791
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm
Phone: 509-532-9182
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 509-891-6319
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 509-325-4396
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 509-482-3480
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 509-327-6114
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 509-482-2089
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 509-327-5010
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 509-443-6502
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 509-465-8590
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 509-892-3659
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 509-489-5287
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 509-464-2173
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Phone: 509-327-0404
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Phone: 509-459-0602
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
