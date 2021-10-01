Spokane COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(SPOKANE, WA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Spokane have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Spokane:

1235 N Post St #200 Consistent Care Services

Phone: (509) 392-6965

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

12020 N Newport Hwy Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:50:55 PDT

Phone: 509-466-3315

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown

5601 E Sprague Ave Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:54:07 PDT

Phone: 509-842-0002

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown

12120 N Division St Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (509) 465-4433

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

400 S Thor St Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (509) 532-4033

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

9414 N Division St Rosauers Pharmacy

Phone: (509) 467-6806

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

112 N Howard St #115 Rite Aid

Phone: 509-838-1851

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

810 E 29th Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 509-838-3508

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

2215a W Wellesley Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 509-328-7887

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm

5840 N Division St Rite Aid

Phone: 509-489-6010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 07:00 am-12:00 am; Saturday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

9120 N Division St Rite Aid

Phone: 509-464-4480

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

12420 N Division St Rite Aid

Phone: 509-466-1946

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

2929 E 29th Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 509-535-9056

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

4514 S Regal St Rite Aid

Phone: 509-448-9063

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

9007 N Indian Trail Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 509-464-2791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

2509 E 29th Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-532-9182

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

14020 E Sprague Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-891-6319

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

2507 W Wellesley Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-325-4396

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

3919 N Market St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-482-3480

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

902 W Francis Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-327-6114

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

933 E Mission Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-482-2089

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

1616 W Northwest Blvd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-327-5010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

3010 E 57th Ave Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 509-443-6502

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

9001 N Indian Trail Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 509-465-8590

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

13606 E 32nd Ave Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 509-892-3659

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

6520 N Nevada St Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 509-489-5287

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

9212 N Colton St Walmart Inc

Phone: 509-464-2173

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

2301 W Wellesley Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 509-327-0404

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

1221 S Hayford Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 509-459-0602

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.