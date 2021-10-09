Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Stockton
(Mario Tama / Getty)
(STOCKTON, CA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Stockton have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Stockton:
Phone: (209) 942-1005
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: (000) 000-0000
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 9:30 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (209) 395-0555
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Phone: (209) 951-6544
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT
Phone: (209) 472-9684
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT
Phone: (209) 954-9178
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (209) 235-0252
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: 209-477-7100
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm
Phone: 209-948-0950
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm
Phone: 209-478-5062
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 209-473-9170
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 209-461-5560
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 209-472-8605
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: (209) 472-2300
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: (209) 475-8846
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 209-473-9515
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 209-465-4167
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 209-467-7861
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 209-478-0891
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 209-941-9632
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 209-474-0880
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 209-476-8819
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 209-235-2047
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 209-235-0558
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
Comments / 21