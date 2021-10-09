Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Stockton

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(STOCKTON, CA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Stockton have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Stockton:

2800 N California St Suite 3 2800 N. California St Suite 3

Phone: (209) 942-1005

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

1801 E March Ln STE B280 Bjrx Pharmacy

Phone: (000) 000-0000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:30 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm

1801 E March Ln B270 Bjrx Pharmacy Ltc

Phone: (209) 395-0555

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

6632 Pacific Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (209) 951-6544

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

5070 West Ln CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (209) 472-9684

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

4707 Pacific Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (209) 954-9178

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

10424 Trinity Pkwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (209) 235-0252

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

2339 W Hammer Ln STE J Hammer Lane Pharmacy

Phone: 209-477-7100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

1050 N Wilson Way Rite Aid

Phone: 209-948-0950

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

6455 Pacific Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 209-478-5062

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

4774 West Ln Rite Aid

Phone: 209-473-9170

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2808 Country Club Blvd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 209-461-5560

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

6445 N Pacific Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 209-472-8605

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1801 E March Ln D460 Synergy Med

Phone: (209) 472-2300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

678 N Wilson Way #14 Tcare Pharmacy

Phone: (209) 475-8846

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

7850 West Ln Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-473-9515

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

2040 E Mariposa Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-465-4167

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1528 E Fremont St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-467-7861

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

660 W March Ln Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-478-0891

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

15 W Harding Way Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-941-9632

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

7929 N Lower Sacramento Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-474-0880

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

3131 W Hammer Ln Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-476-8819

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1189 E March Ln Walmart Inc

Phone: 209-235-2047

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

10355 Trinity Pkwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 209-235-0558

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.