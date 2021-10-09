CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Stockton

Stockton Daily
 18 hours ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(STOCKTON, CA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Stockton have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Stockton:

2800 N California St Suite 3

2800 N. California St Suite 3

Phone: (209) 942-1005

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1801 E March Ln STE B280

Bjrx Pharmacy

Phone: (000) 000-0000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:30 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1801 E March Ln B270

Bjrx Pharmacy Ltc

Phone: (209) 395-0555

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6632 Pacific Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (209) 951-6544

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5070 West Ln

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (209) 472-9684

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4707 Pacific Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (209) 954-9178

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

10424 Trinity Pkwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (209) 235-0252

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2339 W Hammer Ln STE J

Hammer Lane Pharmacy

Phone: 209-477-7100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1050 N Wilson Way

Rite Aid

Phone: 209-948-0950

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6455 Pacific Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 209-478-5062

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4774 West Ln

Rite Aid

Phone: 209-473-9170

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2808 Country Club Blvd

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 209-461-5560

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

6445 N Pacific Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 209-472-8605

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1801 E March Ln D460

Synergy Med

Phone: (209) 472-2300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

678 N Wilson Way #14

Tcare Pharmacy

Phone: (209) 475-8846

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7850 West Ln

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-473-9515

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2040 E Mariposa Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-465-4167

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1528 E Fremont St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-467-7861

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

660 W March Ln

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-478-0891

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

15 W Harding Way

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-941-9632

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

7929 N Lower Sacramento Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-474-0880

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

3131 W Hammer Ln

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-476-8819

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1189 E March Ln

Walmart Inc

Phone: 209-235-2047

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10355 Trinity Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 209-235-0558

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 21

Jenny P.
05-18

Remember people it is only approved for emergency use and that is only for 16 and over. Please don’t give this to your children there are too many unknowns and relatively 0 risk of them dying from covid. Let’s protect our children for science experiments

Reply(2)
4
MAD
09-06

By now, the government has already figured out that they will never convince tens of millions of Americans to get vaccinated, they tried shaming you, we do not care, they tried to get celebrities to convince you, right, they tried doubling up on the rhetoric and lies, 24/7, not going to work, they even tried to convince ‘it is for your own good’ WE ALREADY know this government does not, has not, and never will do ANYTHING for the good of American citizens, EVEN those that believe every word they say. Many of those free thinking Americans have been FORCED to get vaccinated or not have a job anymore and that is so typical of Nazi’s. Everything this government does is only their, their families, and their corporate donors good, not yours, ever.

Reply
3
