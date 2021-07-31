Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVETd_0ZLhBT8C00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(HONOLULU, HI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Honolulu have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Honolulu:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd #2004

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (808) 949-4010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4211 Waialae Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 732-0781

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1330 Pali Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 536-5542

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

1620 N School St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 841-0724

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

2750 Woodlawn Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 988-2151

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Sunday: 07:00am-07:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2470 S King St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (808) 947-2651

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

848 Ala Lilikoi St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 833-2597

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 07:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 07:00am-12:00am; Monday: 07:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

1030 S King St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 591-8402

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5156 Kalanianaxcaxbbole Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (808) 377-9643

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 N Nimitz Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (808) 528-3581

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1441 Kapiolani Blvd #304

Happy Pharmacy

Phone: 808-955-9500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

888 Kapahulu Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 808-733-2606

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1234 S Beretania St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 808-535-1785

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

750 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St

Sams Club

Phone: 808-945-9841

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1290 S Beretania St

Times Beretania Pharmacy

Phone: (808) 522-5071

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1520 N School St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 808-845-7111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

1613 Nuuanu Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 808-536-5370

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 02:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1121 S Beretania St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 808-593-0403

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste C119a

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 808-395-9023

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1520 Liliha St #201

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 808-533-6990

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 01:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

615 Piikoi St #105

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 808-593-4600

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1032 Fort Street Mall

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:10:14 PDT

Phone: 808-489-9836

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 7:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

700 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 808-955-8441

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

