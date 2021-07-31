Honolulu vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area
(HONOLULU, HI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Honolulu have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Honolulu:
Phone: (808) 949-4010
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (808) 732-0781
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (808) 536-5542
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am
Phone: (808) 841-0724
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am
Phone: (808) 988-2151
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Sunday: 07:00am-07:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (808) 947-2651
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am
Phone: (808) 833-2597
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Saturday: 07:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 07:00am-12:00am; Monday: 07:00am-12:00am
Phone: (808) 591-8402
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (808) 377-9643
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (808) 528-3581
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm
Phone: 808-955-9500
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm
Phone: 808-733-2606
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 808-535-1785
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 808-945-9841
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: (808) 522-5071
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: 808-845-7111
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 808-536-5370
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 02:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 808-593-0403
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 808-395-9023
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 808-533-6990
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 01:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 808-593-4600
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 808-489-9836
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 7:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 808-955-8441
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
