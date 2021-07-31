Honolulu vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(HONOLULU, HI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Honolulu have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Honolulu:

Phone: (808) 949-4010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm

4211 Waialae Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 732-0781

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm

1330 Pali Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 536-5542

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

1620 N School St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 841-0724

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

2750 Woodlawn Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 988-2151

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Sunday: 07:00am-07:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm

2470 S King St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (808) 947-2651

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am

848 Ala Lilikoi St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 833-2597

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 07:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 07:00am-12:00am; Monday: 07:00am-12:00am

1030 S King St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:16:04 PDT

Phone: (808) 591-8402

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 07:00am-09:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm

5156 Kalanianaxcaxbbole Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (808) 377-9643

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-07:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

500 N Nimitz Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (808) 528-3581

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 07:00am-09:00pm

1441 Kapiolani Blvd #304 Happy Pharmacy

Phone: 808-955-9500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

888 Kapahulu Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 808-733-2606

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1234 S Beretania St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 808-535-1785

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

750 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St Sams Club

Phone: 808-945-9841

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1290 S Beretania St Times Beretania Pharmacy

Phone: (808) 522-5071

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

1520 N School St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 808-845-7111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

1613 Nuuanu Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 808-536-5370

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 02:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1121 S Beretania St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 808-593-0403

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste C119a Walgreens Co.

Phone: 808-395-9023

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Phone: 808-533-6990

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 01:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 05:00pm

Phone: 808-593-4600

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 06:00pm

1032 Fort Street Mall Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:10:14 PDT

Phone: 808-489-9836

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 7:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

700 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St Walmart Inc

Phone: 808-955-8441

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.