Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Albuquerque as of Sunday

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Albuquerque have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Albuquerque:

4950 Montgomery Blvd NE Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 505-883-8703

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

6200 Coors Blvd NW Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 505-898-5970

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

11825 Lomas Blvd NE Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 505-293-9156

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

12201 Academy Rd NE Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 505-275-9733

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2801 Eubank Blvd NE Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 505-294-1597

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

1625 Rio Bravo Blvd SW Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 505-877-2240

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2910 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 505-299-8600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

8100 Ventura St NE Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 505-822-8484

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

10131 Coors Blvd NW Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 505-897-3961

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

7101 Wyoming Blvd NE Albertsons Market Pharmacy

Phone: 505-821-1275

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1510 Tramway Blvd NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (505) 296-4803

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

9640 Menaul Blvd NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (505) 294-4167

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm

7847 Tramway Blvd NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (505) 821-5422

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

4340 San Mateo Blvd NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (505) 884-0417

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

7900 Central Ave SW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (505) 833-7598

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

8510 Montgomery Blvd NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (505) 348-0066

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

11120 Lomas Blvd NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (505) 346-0193

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 10:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am-07:00pm

9371 Coors Blvd NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (505) 899-7731

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 10:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am-07:00pm

6100 Paseo Del Norte NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (505) 346-0136

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

9955 Coors Bypass NW Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 505-922-7409

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

1420 N Renaissance Blvd NE Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 505-342-7148

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

South San Pedro Shopping Center, 500 Eubank Blvd SE Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 505-332-6602

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

10600 Coors Bypass NW Sams Club

Phone: 505-922-0046

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1421 N Renaissance Blvd NE Sams Club

Phone: 505-344-0051

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

300 Eubank Blvd NE Sams Club

Phone: 505-298-5308

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

6125 4th St NW Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 344-3509

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

200 Tramway Blvd SE Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 296-9751

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

4700 Tramway Blvd NE Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 292-5888

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

6001 Lomas Blvd NE Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 266-7433

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

8301 Golf Course Rd NW Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 897-1321

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

8040 Academy Rd NE Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 823-4480

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

8100 Wyoming Blvd NE STE A Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 857-9783

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

4800 McMahon Blvd NW Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 922-4303

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

4016 Louisiana Blvd NE Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 884-0307

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

5850 Eubank Blvd NE Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 299-7621

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

3701 Constitution Ave NE Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 256-9443

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

111 Coors Blvd NW Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 836-5322

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

1601 Arenal Rd SW Smith'S Pharmacy

Phone: (505) 877-4542

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

11200 Montgomery Blvd NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-298-7477

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Sunday: 06:00am - 11:59pm; Monday: 06:00am - 11:59pm; Tuesday: 06:00am - 11:59pm

3632 Menaul Blvd NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-217-2551

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5201 Central Ave NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-217-9907

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

8011 Ventura St NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-217-2860

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

10800 Unser Blvd NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-205-1849

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2950 Central Ave SE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-262-1745

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

9601 Gibson Blvd SW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-359-6000

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3401 Isleta Blvd SW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-877-3130

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

6565 Paradise Blvd NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-217-0983

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

5001 Montgomery Blvd NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-881-5210

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3400 Coors Blvd NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-836-4111

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

8011 Harper Dr NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-858-3134

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2105 Central Ave NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-242-2713

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 9:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 10:00pm

101 Coors Blvd NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-831-3147

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

10236 Coors Bypass NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-898-1730

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6000 Coors Blvd NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-899-0989

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

9500 Golf Course Rd NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-897-7733

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2625 San Pedro Dr NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-883-5760

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 9:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 10:00pm

9700 Menaul Blvd NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-299-9541

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 11:59pm; Monday: 12:00am - 11:59pm; Tuesday: 12:00am - 11:59pm

4700 4th St NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-344-1390

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5850 Eubank Blvd NE A01 Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-217-2818

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 10:00pm

1201 Unser Blvd SW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-831-5094

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Sunday: 07:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 10:00pm

1900 Wyoming Blvd NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-217-1241

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2011 12th St NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-247-2353

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2200 Unser Blvd NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 505-217-9940

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

8000 Academy Rd NE Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-856-5274

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

301 San Mateo Blvd SE Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-268-6611

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 5:00 pm

400 Eubank Blvd NE Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-293-8878

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

2701 Carlisle Blvd NE Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-884-6650

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

10224 Coors Bypass NW Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-897-1228

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

4700 Cutler Ave NE Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-346-0702

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

2550 Coors Blvd NW Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-352-1870

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

8511 Golf Course Rd NW Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-792-3676

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

9600 Sage Rd SW Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-831-3618

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 5:00 pm

11018 Montgomery Blvd NE Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-600-4183

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 7:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

1820 Unser Blvd NW Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-600-4293

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

3500 Coors Blvd SW Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-877-2254

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

2266 Wyoming Blvd NE Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-323-4131

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

11001 Menaul Blvd NE Walmart Inc

Phone: 505-200-3435

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.