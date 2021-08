Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Denver

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(DENVER, CO) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Denver, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Denver:

1200 Madison St Capitol Heights Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 388-3679

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm; Sunday: closed

3770 Sheridan Boulevard CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (720) 855-8477

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 12:00am-12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am

750 16th St Mall CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (303) 534-1182

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

1900 18th St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (303) 534-1110

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

4005 E 8th Pl CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (303) 749-3969

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

7930 Northfield Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (303) 209-8721

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm

7777 E Hampden Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (303) 481-2822

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm

1355 Krameria St King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 388-1689

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

5125 W Florida Ave King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 936-7403

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

3100 S Sheridan Blvd #2 King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 937-4404

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

825 S Colorado Blvd King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 722-5793

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

6470 E Hampden Ave King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 758-0011

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

1155 E 9th Ave King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 832-5298

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

890 S Monaco Pkwy King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 333-1545

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

2727 W Evans Ave King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 936-2377

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

2750 S Colorado Blvd King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 512-0449

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

18605 E 48th Ave King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 371-8985

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

1950 Chestnut Pl King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (303) 678-2443

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

10406 M.L.K. Jr Blvd King Soopers Pharmacy

Phone: (720) 531-6371

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

1260 S Parker Rd STE B Rapharx Pharmacy

Phone: 303-219-8801

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

1653 S Colorado Blvd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 303-691-2962

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

2660 Federal Blvd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 303-477-1470

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

6460 E Yale Ave UNIT F Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 303-691-8874

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

2150 S Downing St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 303-722-1702

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

560 Corona St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 303-777-6888

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

757 E 20th Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 303-861-1212

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3800 W 44th Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 303-458-8438

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

6220 E 14th Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 303-242-3535

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

200 Quebec St #400 Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 303-340-4459

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

323 S Broadway Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 303-744-8660

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

7805 E 35th Ave Sams Club

Phone: 720-941-6180

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

505 S Broadway Sams Club

Phone: 303-722-2152

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

4827 S Wadsworth St Sams Club

Phone: 303-971-0136

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

Phone: 000-000-0000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

6360 E Evans Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-759-8853

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3067 S Sheridan Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 720-214-0186

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

300 S Federal Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-586-8417

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

7190 E Hampden Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-773-6154

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3555 Colorado Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-320-7847

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

2000 E Colfax Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-331-0917

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

2870 S Colorado Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-757-2365

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

120 Broadway Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-722-0771

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

1111 S Colorado Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-758-8083

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Saturday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Sunday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

801 16th St Mall Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-571-5314

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

6200 E Colfax Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-398-6066

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

2975 Federal Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-433-8911

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

1505 S Federal Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-975-7444

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

18550 Green Valley Ranch Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 720-214-1030

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

7311 E 29th Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 720-214-5332

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

1235 E Evans Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 303-778-6069

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

5151 W Colfax Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 720-214-1151

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

5141 Chambers Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 303-218-6237

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

1442 S Parker Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 303-481-0182

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

7800 Smith Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 720-941-0411

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5957 W 44th Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 303-222-4455

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.