Fort Worth vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

(FORT WORTH, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Fort Worth have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Worth:

3563 Alton Rd Albertsons Pharmacy

Phone: 817-548-1516

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

8615 S Hulen St #115 Better Health Pharmacy

Phone: (682) 708-3499

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm

6431 McCart Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 263-8070

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

4400 Basswood Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 605-1218

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm

3501 Alta Mere Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 763-5133

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

8560 S Hulen St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 292-0048

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

3614 Camp Bowie Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 870-1873

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-12:00am

4333 Western Center Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:17:05 PDT

Phone: (817) 232-1634

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

8520 Camp Bowie W Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 560-0130

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm

3145 Mansfield Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:17:05 PDT

Phone: (817) 535-1182

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

700 W E Seminary Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 926-2661

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm

5012 Trail Lake Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 292-1700

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-10:00pm

9620 White Settlement Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:17:05 PDT

Phone: (817) 246-2411

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

6640 Lake Worth Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:17:05 PDT

Phone: (817) 237-3363

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm

6000 Bryant Irvin Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:17:05 PDT

Phone: (817) 292-8000

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

5201 Golden Triangle Boulevard CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 741-4330

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm

1933 Heritage Trace Pkwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:17:05 PDT

Phone: (817) 840-9060

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

7220 Blue Mound Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 847-7329

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

515 Houston St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 820-0488

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

5300 Overton Ridge Blvd Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:14:20 PDT

Phone: 817-210-0002

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

3510 Altamesa Blvd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:17:00 PDT

Phone: (817) 292-3777

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

9114 Camp Bowie W Blvd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (817) 560-4233

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

3120 S University Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (817) 566-7861

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

1653 Basswood Blvd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (682) 316-6387

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

5241 N Tarrant Pkwy Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (817) 380-6181

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

6650 N Beach St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:17:00 PDT

Phone: (817) 788-1757

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

3300 Texas Sage Trail Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (817) 750-2041

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

12600 N Beach St Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (817) 562-3901

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

4750 W Bailey Boswell Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (682) 316-7508

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

3921 Benbrook Hwy Perrone Legend Pharmacy

Phone: (817) 738-2135

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

201 Commerce St #201 Renue Rx

Phone: 682-285-1100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

7400 Oakmont Blvd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 817-423-9569

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4400 Western Center Blvd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 817-232-1023

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

9300 Clifford St Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 817-246-4909

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

850 E Loop 820 Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 817-451-1637

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3525 Sycamore School Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 817-346-4457

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

6700 West Fwy Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 817-377-8078

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

4400 Bryant Irvin Rd Sams Club

Phone: 817-989-1992

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3000 S Hulen St Tom Thumb Pharmacy

Phone: 817-570-2960

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2400 W 7th St Tom Thumb Pharmacy

Phone: 817-302-1405

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

6377 Camp Bowie Blvd Tom Thumb Pharmacy

Phone: 817-731-2977

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1201 Woodhaven Blvd #1221 Woodhaven Pharmacy

Phone: (817) 653-7454

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm

3425 Sycamore School Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 817-370-0505

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3809 E Belknap St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 817-834-7283

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

8600 Camp Bowie W Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 817-244-0465

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3100 McCart Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 817-924-5126

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3100 Miller Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 817-536-4593

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

108 NE 28th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 817-378-0527

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4200 E Lancaster Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 817-413-7442

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

6048 S Hulen St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 817-423-5326

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6300 Oakmont Blvd Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: 817-263-4065

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

8401 Anderson Blvd Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:09:00 PDT

Phone: 817-276-9021

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

5336 Golden Triangle Boulevard Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:09:00 PDT

Phone: 817-898-6122

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

7451 McCart Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: 817-361-6032

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

7401 Park Vista Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 817-605-0416

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2900 Renaissance Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 817-900-1909

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

9500 Clifford St Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:09:00 PDT

Phone: 817-367-0042

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2245 Jacksboro Hwy Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:09:00 PDT

Phone: 817-569-6238

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

7800 Summer Creek Dr Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: 682-312-1994

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.