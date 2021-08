Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Portland

(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(PORTLAND, OR) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Portland have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Portland:

Phone: (503) 477-8453

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Phone: (503) 384-2475

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

3131 SE Milwaukie Ave Brooklyn Pharmacy

Phone: 503-234-3488

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

8145 SE 17th Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:13:03 PDT

Phone: (503) 382-2253

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

105 NW 13th Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:13:03 PDT

Phone: (503) 327-0233

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

345 SW Harrison St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:13:03 PDT

Phone: (503) 327-0234

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

9401 NE Cascades Pkwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:13:03 PDT

Phone: (971) 230-1931

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 11:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 11:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 11:00am-07:00pm

939 SW Morrison St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:13:03 PDT

Phone: (503) 290-5362

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 07:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am-07:00pm

3031 SE Powell Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (503) 231-4756

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

4849 NE 138th Ave Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:43 PDT

Phone: 503-257-3935

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 8:30pm

7555 SW Barbur Blvd Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: (503) 452-3033

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

14700 SE Division St Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: (503) 762-4436

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

6615 NE Glisan St Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: (503) 797-6973

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1111 NE 102nd Ave Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: (503) 255-5494

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

3805 SE Hawthorne Blvd Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (503) 872-3333

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

7404 N Interstate Ave Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: (503) 286-6784

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

6850 N Lombard St Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: (503) 240-2733

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: (503) 203-4033

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

100 NW 20th Pl Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: (503) 721-4133

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

3030 NE Weidler St Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: (503) 280-1333

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

13 NW 23rd Pl Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy

Phone: (503) 226-6211

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

240 NW Lost Springs Terrace #36 Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy

Phone: (503) 596-3565

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

7525 SW Barnes Rd Qfc Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: (503) 203-5951

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

5544 E Burnside St Qfc Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:12:54 PDT

Phone: (503) 239-7710

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

622 SW Alder St Rite Aid

Phone: 503-226-6791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

4346 NE Cully Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 503-288-0836

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

11190 SW Barnes Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 503-526-9121

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

514 NE 181st Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 503-661-6991

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

16401 SE Division St Rite Aid

Phone: 503-762-1491

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

600 NW 10th Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 503-227-4835

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

6901 NE Sandy Blvd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 503-280-1212

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4515 SE Woodstock Blvd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 503-771-8180

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

13485 NW Cornell Rd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 503-350-2086

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1100 NE Broadway Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 503-528-0506

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

8330 N Ivanhoe St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 503-205-1600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1010 SW Jefferson St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 503-205-1860

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1303 NW Lovejoy St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 503-205-6751

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2800 SE Hawthorne Blvd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 503-232-3930

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

8145 SW Barbur Blvd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 503-452-6212

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3527 SE 122nd Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 503-760-6688

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5920 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 503-288-3272

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

5415 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 503-246-2842

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

451 NE 181st Ave Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 503-667-9878

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

5850 NE Prescott St Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 503-284-7268

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

4816 NW Bethany Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-439-9014

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

9159 SE 82nd Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-771-1386

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

13470 NW Cornell Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-646-3438

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

9855 SW Capitol Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-245-4690

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

7070 NE Sandy Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-484-1328

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

17979 NE Glisan St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-251-8995

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

940 SE Cesar Estrada Chavez Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-238-6053

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3 NE 82nd Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-408-0729

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3909 SE Holgate Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-777-2893

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4325 SE 82nd Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-775-9603

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2103 W Burnside St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-295-6480

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2829 N Lombard St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-737-0317

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6116 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-282-0689

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

7280 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-296-7454

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Phone: 503-493-2715

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

12335 NE Glisan St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 503-256-2932

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5420 NE 33rd Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 971-230-0153

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4200 SE 82nd Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:01:43 PDT

Phone: 503-788-0200

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-02 06:01:43 PDT

Phone: 503-205-8844

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.