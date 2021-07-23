Vaccine database: Oakland sites offering COVID-19 inoculation
(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)
(OAKLAND, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Oakland have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oakland:
Phone: 510-330-4906
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT
Phone: (510) 658-3496
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT
Phone: (510) 530-3156
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT
Phone: (510) 531-0602
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT
Phone: (510) 339-8535
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm
Phone: (510) 832-8384
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 08:30am-06:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-03:00pm; Sunday: Unknown
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT
Phone: (510) 879-1013
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm
Phone: 510-272-9042
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:30 am - 6:15 pm; Saturday: 9:30 am - 4:15 pm; Sunday: Unknown
Phone: (510) 740-1468
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 510-339-2215
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm
Phone: 510-985-0017
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 510-285-0790
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 510-336-9305
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 510-271-0843
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 510-271-0103
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 510-564-0404
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 510-261-1984
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 510-261-4552
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 510-595-3605
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 510-285-0213
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 510-597-0458
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 510-633-3044
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
