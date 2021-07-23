Vaccine database: Oakland sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(OAKLAND, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Oakland have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oakland:

2693 Fruitvale Ave Access Pharmacy

Phone: 510-330-4906

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

175 41st St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT

Phone: (510) 658-3496

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

3320 Fruitvale Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT

Phone: (510) 530-3156

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

4100 Redwood Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT

Phone: (510) 531-0602

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm

2000 Mountain Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT

Phone: (510) 339-8535

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

344 Thomas L Berkley Way CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (510) 832-8384

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:30am-06:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-03:00pm; Sunday: Unknown

2650 Broadway CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT

Phone: (510) 879-1013

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm

247 E 18th St Lucky Phcy

Phone: 510-272-9042

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:30 am - 6:15 pm; Saturday: 9:30 am - 4:15 pm; Sunday: Unknown

5729 College Ave Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy

Phone: (510) 740-1468

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

1991 Mountain Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 510-339-2215

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

6310 College Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 510-985-0017

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

5100 Broadway Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 510-285-0790

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

3550 Fruitvale Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 510-336-9305

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

3250 Lakeshore Ave STE B Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-271-0843

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

301 E 18th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-271-0103

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

5809 Foothill Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-564-0404

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3434 High St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-261-1984

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3232 Foothill Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-261-4552

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

5055 Telegraph Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-595-3605

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3009 Broadway Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-285-0213

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am

3400 Telegraph Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-597-0458

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

8102 International Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-633-3044

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.