Seattle COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

(SEATTLE, WA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Seattle have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Seattle:

2100 N 45th St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (206) 633-1536

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

2438 32nd Ave W CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (206) 283-9131

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

4315 University Way NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (206) 632-2388

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

2035 4th Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (206) 448-2002

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

503 Westlake Ave N CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (206) 505-2330

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

302 NE Northgate Way CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (206) 494-0898

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1401 2nd Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (206) 494-3251

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1448 NW Market St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (206) 676-4062

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

4401 4th Ave S Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:50 PDT

Phone: 206-682-6244

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Thursday: 10:00am - 8:30pm

1175 N 205th St Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:05 PDT

Phone: 206-542-0497

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Thursday: 10:00am - 8:30pm

100 NW 85th St Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (206) 781-2703

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

13000 Lake City Way NE Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (206) 440-2433

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

915 NW 45th St Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (206) 297-4333

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

720 8th Ave S #100 Ichs International District Medical

Phone: (206) 788-3700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: Unknown; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: Unknown

7101 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #101B King Plaza Pharmacy

Phone: 206-721-5009

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

1536 N 115th St #100 Northwest Prescriptions And Medical Supply

Phone: (206) 365-2255

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

4130 E Madison St Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy

Phone: (206) 324-1188

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

4707 California Ave SW Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy

Phone: (206) 932-4225

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1815 N 45th St Pharmaca Intergrative Pharmacy

Phone: (206) 547-1208

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2746 NE 45th St Qfc Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (206) 729-3080

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1531 NE 145th St Qfc Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (206) 366-4672

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

11100 Roosevelt Way NE Qfc Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (206) 361-0188

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

9999 Holman Rd NW Qfc Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (206) 782-4100

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

500 Mercer St Qfc Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (206) 352-4030

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

4550 42nd Ave SW Qfc Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (206) 923-6391

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

417 Broadway E Qfc Pharmacy

Phone: (206) 323-6586

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

8500 35th Ave NE Rite Aid

Phone: 206-527-8373

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

9000 Rainier Ave S STE C Rite Aid

Phone: 206-760-1076

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

2603 3rd Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 206-441-8790

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm

2600 SW Barton St Suite H1 Rite Aid

Phone: 206-938-4253

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

5217 California Ave SW Rite Aid

Phone: 206-937-2191

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

8340 15th Ave NW Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-782-7480

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1423 NW Market St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-782-8688

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3820 Rainier Ave S Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-725-9887

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

7300 Roosevelt Way NE Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-524-1649

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1410 E John St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-323-4935

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

12318 15th Ave NE Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-306-0508

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

516 1st Ave W Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-494-1700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

9620 28th Ave SW Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-923-9110

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

9262 Rainier Ave S Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-494-1130

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2201 E Madison St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-494-1520

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2622 California Ave SW Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-937-2221

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

12725 1st Ave S Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-566-7303

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2100 Queen Anne Ave N Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-284-4226

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

7340 35th Ave NE Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-494-1255

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

3020 NE 45th St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 206-524-9931

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2324 Eastlake Ave E UNIT 405 Union Center Pharmacy

Phone: (206) 441-9174

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

4468 Stone Way N Walgreens Co.

Phone: 206-547-1226

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

14352 Lake City Way NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 206-361-9753

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5409 15th Ave NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 206-781-0056

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

859 NE Northgate Way Walgreens Co.

Phone: 206-417-0520

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.