Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacifica, CA

Vaccine database: Pacifica sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0pSv_0ZLh7xRh00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(PACIFICA, CA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Pacifica have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Pacifica:

1400 Linda Mar Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 650-359-6691

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

200 Fairmont Shopping Center

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:45:11 PDT

Phone: 650-355-5810

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

Pacifica, CA
75
Followers
220
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Pacifica, CA
Pacifica, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

US buys 200 million additional doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

The US Government has acquired another 200 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine and holds an option to procure other Covid-19 vaccine candidates produced by the company. The latest contract takes the doses procured by the US Government to a total of 500 million. Of this, 110 million doses are...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Moderna’s new Covid-19 vaccine production facility gets EMA approval

Moderna has received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) committee for human medicines (CHMP) approval for a new production facility in Monts, France, to manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine. To be operated by Recipharm, the Monts site will manufacture the finished vaccine product. Apart from the production site, the CHMP also provided...
Industrydeseret.com

Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are 91% effective, CDC says

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have shown to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What the new CDC study said:. The study said that vaccination makes COVID-19 illness milder and shorter for...
Public HealthIdaho8.com

The CDC’s Covid-19 vaccination card, annotated

Nearly 170 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the United States — which means the same amount have been handed a version of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s white record card. The CDC’s vaccination card is likely to be the primary proof of vaccination going forward...
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

US buys 200M more Moderna vaccine doses to address pediatric vaccinations, variants

The U.S. bought 200 million more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmaker said June 16. The government has now purchased a total of 500 million doses from Moderna, including 10 million doses for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 90 million doses for delivery in the first quarter of 2022. The drugmaker said that as of June 14, it has supplied 217 million released doses of the vaccine to the U.S.
Medical & Biotechmycampbellrivernow.com

J&J vaccines to be given back to company

The 300,000 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines deemed unsafe by Health Canada will be given back to the company that made it. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Janssen, the company behind the one-dose vaccine, will probably have to make up for the returned doses. However, there may...
Pharmaceuticalsbolnews.com

What are the impacts of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine?

Sinovac Biotech, a China-based pharmaceutical firm with headquarters in Beijing, produces CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine. The company specializes in the development and production of vaccinations to combat human infectious diseases. This two-dose vaccine is suggested for anyone above the age of 18. According to data from a Brazilian experiment, it...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
Healthfloridanewstimes.com

CDC holds “emergency meeting” with increasing myocarditis in people vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna

#Roommates, most of the country has now been officially reopened as more Americans continue to be vaccinated against COVID-19. CDCTwo new and surprising side effects of the major vaccines are causing concern. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced plans for an “emergency meeting” after hundreds of users of the Pfizer and Modana vaccines had heart irritation.
Public HealthConscious Life News

Latest VAERS Data Show: 5,165 Deaths Reported Following COVID Vaccines

This week’s number of reported deaths among all age groups following COVID vaccines passed the 5,000 marks, up 759 from last week, according to data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The data comes directly from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Coronavirus: Moderna seeks full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Officials with Moderna announced on Tuesday that the company has begun the process to seek full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and older. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the company’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in December based on two months of safety data from the company. Full approval of the vaccine, which requires at least six months of data, would allow Moderna to market its vaccine after the pandemic is over, former FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told CNBC. It would also allow the company to begin advertising its vaccine, according to the news network.