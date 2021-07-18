Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in San Mateo

Posted by 
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZcib_0ZLh7iS200

(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(SAN MATEO, CA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in San Mateo, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Mateo:

77 Bovet Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:14:46 PDT

Phone: (650) 349-6303

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4242 S El Camino Real

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:14:46 PDT

Phone: (650) 573-5401

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

872 N Delaware St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:14:46 PDT

Phone: (650) 342-7448

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

124 De Anza Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:14:46 PDT

Phone: (650) 572-2514

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2220 Bridgepointe Pkwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:13:46 PDT

Phone: (650) 393-2126

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

666 Concar Dr

Rite Aid

Phone: 650-573-8551

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1320 W Hillsdale Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 650-570-6094

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1655 El Camino Real

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 650-341-3305

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

191 E 3rd Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 650-342-2723

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4070 S El Camino Real

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 650-212-4600

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
484
Followers
714
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Mateo, CA
Government
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Mateo, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
City
San Mateo, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthMarin Independent Journal

Another warning about the J&J COVID vaccine. What you should know about latest risk

Federal regulators Monday announced additional warnings for providers and recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about an observed increased risk of a rare neurological disorder known as Guillain-Barré Syndrome. The new reports — while rare and considered still preliminary — are another setback for the single-shot vaccine that was...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine antibodies ten times higher than Sinovac's: study

Healthcare workers in Hong Kong who received the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech showed ten times more antibodies than those who received China's vaccine Sinovac, according to a study published in The Lancet Microbe on Thursday. "The difference in concentrations of neutralising antibodies identified in our study could translate into substantial differences in vaccine effectiveness," according to the research. Blood samples of the participants were collected before vaccination, before the second dose and 21 to 35 days after the second dose and tested for antibodies. A group of 1,442 healthcare workers were enrolled and the study involved complete data on antibody concentrations from 93 of those. The worker who received the BioNTech mRNA vaccine, which involves injecting the virus's genetic code into the body to make proteins to fight it, saw antibodies rise substantially after the first and second doses. The group that received the Sinovac vaccine, which uses dead viral particles to help the body fight, showed low antibody concentrations after the first dose that rose to moderate after the second.
Public Healthlive5news.com

Tidelands Health requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health will mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all employees, employed providers, volunteers, learners and contractors. The health care provider says the new push for vaccinations is part of their “Safe In Our Care” commitment to protect patients, team members and the community. Tidelands Health is...
San Francisco, CASFist

Some Breakthrough COVID Cases Among Vaccinated Appearing In Bay Area; CDC Puts East Bay Areas on Hot-Spot List

In the wake of a holiday travel week and the growing spread of the Delta variant, local reports are coming in with a bit more frequency of fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 and even getting sick. Public health officials aren't yet sounding alarm bells or talking about new lockdown orders, but don't be surprised if there's some sort of change with mask guidance in SF's future.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Hospitals press workers to get vaccinated as COVID-19 variants spread

Some hospitals are starting to mandate workers get COVID-19 vaccines as new immunizations flag and variants of the virus spread nationwide, spurring pushback from employees. More than a dozen hospital systems have announced in recent months they will require the shots, including major hospital systems in Missouri and Michigan, states where less than half the total population is fully vaccinated. St. Louis-based SSM Health said its workforce must have at least one dose by Sept. 1, with an earlier deadline for leadership. Two other St. Louis-area hospital systems set deadlines for September and August. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System gave employees until early September to comply.
Public Healthbiospace.com

In Response to Rare Guillain-Barré Cases, FDA Plans New Warning for J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning a new warning for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. This time it is over a rare but serious side effect, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). Guillain-Barré syndrome, which has been linked to other vaccines in the past, is a rare neurological disorder where the immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system. Symptoms include muscle weakness, difficulty with eye muscles and vision, difficulty swallowing, speaking, or chewing, needle-like sensations in the hands and feet, severe pain, particularly at night, abnormal heart rate or blood pressure, and problems with digestion and/or bladder control.
Public HealthThe Ada News

Mercy to begin requiring Covid-19 vaccine for co-workers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mercy co-workers will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, effective Sept. 30. The new requirement comes as COVID-19 cases are increasing in communities in northeast Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in Missouri, where Mercy has hospitals and clinics in Joplin, Springfield, St. Louis and other locations.
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

CDC: Students vaccinated against COVID-19 can go maskless in fall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for schools Friday that give students who have been vaccinated the option of going maskless this fall while their classmates who have not had shots continue to wear face coverings. The much-awaited easing of pandemic rules for kindergarten through 12th...
Kidsnbc25news.com

MDHHS urges families to vaccinate children for COVID-19 in latest town hall

Today, MDHHS held a virtual townhall to address parents and families’ questions surrounding children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Veronica McNally, the founder of the Franny Strong Foundation and I Vaccinate and consumer representative on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices hosted the event. She was joined by local doctors, educators and advocates of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy