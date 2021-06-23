Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

10 best kids’ sunscreens to protect their sensitive skin

By Sarah Dawson
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVomK_0ZLZTR0Q00

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to make sun protection your priority. Whether you’re dreaming of a sunny staycation by the coast, plenty of paddling pool action at home or even, potentially, a trip abroad, choosing a hard-working sunscreen is essential – especially for your children.

Babies and children have more sensitive and delicate skin that is highly susceptible to sun damage, so it’s even more important to take extra care with sun protection and what you use.

The NHS recommends that babies under 6 months should be kept out of direct strong sunlight and all babies and children should wear an SPF (sun protection factor) of at least 30 – preferably 50 – from March to October in the UK. Don’t be fooled by a typically overcast British summer’s day: you can still burn even when it’s cloudy.

“One of the most important things to remember is that you must use a dedicated children’s sunscreen,” advises Dr Firas Al-Niaimi, expert dermatologist at skin clinic sk:n. “These are much gentler on the skin and do not contain chemicals that can cause irritation to young skin.”

When it comes to how much to use and how often, the advice is more or less the same as for adults,  explains Dr Al-Niami: “Make sure you apply sunscreen in an even layer, covering any exposed skin. Always apply your child’s sunscreen 30 minutes before venturing outside and reapply it every two hours or so, or immediately after swimming or excessive sweating.”

Read more

For a more in-depth breakdown on sunscreen, the difference between UVA and UVB rays and whether that bottle from last year is safe to use, read our guide here .

In our round-up, we’ve chosen sunscreen developed specifically for children, with gentle, non-irritating formulas that are water resistant and a minimum of SPF30 – the majority are SPF50+. Each lotion, roll-on or spray has been put through its paces by our toddler and five-year-old testers, for over a month, to find our favourites.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

SunSense Kids SPF50+, 125ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQBMm_0ZLZTR0Q00

The Australians certainly know a thing or two about sun protection, and this leading Aussie brand ticks all of the boxes when it comes to safety. This SPF50+ kid-friendly formula is suitable for use from six months old and is ideal for delicate or sensitive skin. When applied, this sunscreen has a thick consistency and goes on white, which we felt was handy when making sure we’d covered all of our little tester’s skin. It absorbed very quickly and there wasn’t a hint of stickiness after just a few seconds.

Although it’s fragrance-free, this SunSense lotion still manages to smell like “holidays” and, on a superficial level, the bottle featuring cartoon animals got the thumbs up from the children. One thing that really impressed was how water resistant this sunscreen was – it took a lot of washing off at bath time.

Buy now £14.99, Sunsense.co.uk

Soltan kids protect & moisturise suncare roll on SPF50+, 50ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pW9B0_0ZLZTR0Q00

If your kids have to apply their own sunscreen at school, a roll-on is an excellent choice. This great value offering from Boots’ Soltan range is so easy to use and won’t take up much room in their schoolbag, either. It rolls on white, then just needs to be rubbed into the skin to absorb properly. Boasting a five-star UVA rating – the highest level of sun protection a sunscreen can offer – it certainly does the job. We loved the summery fragrance, but if your child has very sensitive skin it might not be the best choice – opt for a fragrance-free product instead.

It’s worth mentioning, if you’re trying to encourage your kids to learn about the importance of sun protection, the Soltan Kids Learn to Reapply UV Detection Stickers are a great place to start. Stick one of the colour-changing stickers to the skin after applying sunscreen and it will turn purple when it’s time to apply some more. Genius!

Buy now £3.50, Boots.com

La Roche-Posay anthelios dermo-kids hydrating lotion SPF50+, 250ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wROH_0ZLZTR0Q00

You don’t want to take any chance when it comes to children’s sunscreen, so with SPF50+ as well as exceptionally high, broad, photostable UVA/UVB and Infrared protection, this formula from French skincare brand La Roche-Posay really has you covered. We found this creamy lotion a dream to apply, and it sank into the skin in an instant – great when you’ve got impatient kids who just want to go out and play immediately.

Developed specifically for children’s delicate skin, this sun cream claims to be suitable for “skin that is prone to sensitivity, sun-intolerance or prickly heat” and, while we can’t back up all of those claims, it caused no problems at all to our young tester’s reactive skin.

Buy now £14.66, Escentual.com

Avène very high protection lotion for children SPF50+ sun cream, 100ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOD9u_0ZLZTR0Q00

We found this lotion a solid choice if you have fair, pale-skinned children who are prone to burning with even just the shortest exposure to the sun. Specifically formulated for children with hypersensitive skin, this SPF50+ water-resistant sun cream is packed with ingredients known for their soothing and anti-irritating properties.

The formula feels quite lightweight and it spread out nicely on the skin, sinking in to leave a gentle, summery smell, even though it’s technically fragrance-free.

Buy now £16.00, Boots.com

Green People organic children sun lotion SPF30, 150ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nv0WE_0ZLZTR0Q00

Green People’s eco-friendly credentials are indisputable, and this organic, cruelty-free, ethical kids’ sunscreen really impressed. The renewable sugar cane packaging is fully recyclable and carbon-neutral, which straight away gets the thumbs up from us. The sun lotion itself is a pale creamy yellow that blends away seamlessly when rubbed in – just make sure you wait until it’s completely dry before dressing, as some staining is possible.

Made from 84 per cent certified organic ingredients, including olive oil, avocado oil, aloe vera and rosemary extract, it’s a nourishing, gentle formula that won’t aggravate eczema-prone skin, and, unlike some other natural sunscreens, this left our tester’s skin feeling soft, not chalky. Although it’s scent free, we definitely detected a faint smell, which didn’t bother us in the slightest, but our young tester wasn’t a fan of.

It is made with an ocean-friendly and reef-safe formula, and 30p from each purchase is donated to the Marine Conservation Society, a UK charity working to keep our seas healthy, pollution free and protected.

Buy now £21.00, Greenpeople.co.uk

Ultrasun kids SPF50+, 150ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FO9rt_0ZLZTR0Q00

There’s a lot of science to back up this high protection sunscreen from Swiss brand Ultrasun. With SPF50+ and a UVA absorbance of 95 per cent, it also boasts an added, natural active ingredient, Celligent, that helps to protect the delicate DNA in children’s skin. Impressive, hey? We found this by far the most “liquidy” of all the sunscreens we tested, which made it especially easy to apply as the formula just glided over the skin before sinking in – a little goes a long way, which helps to justify the price tag, too.

It was also the slowest to absorb, so best to apply this in advance before letting the kids run wild or they’ll end up with half the contents of the sandpit stuck to their skin. Lesson learned.

Buy now £30.00, Marksandspencer.com

Bioderma photoderm kid very high protection spray SPF50+, 200ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZsdP_0ZLZTR0Q00

Suitable for children over 12 months, this spray sunscreen manages to be super gentle on little kids’ skin (even extra-sensitive, reactive skin) as well as offering very high protection from harmful UV rays. What makes it a little different to other sunscreens is Bioderma’s exclusive “cellular bioprotection”, which helps to activate the skin’s natural defences and provide the exact amount of protection for a child’s skin.

When you spray the lightweight formula onto the skin it’s white and stays like this until you’ve rubbed it in sufficiently – something we found helpful when trying not to miss any parts of a wriggly toddler. It absorbed so quickly and didn’t leave any stains on our tester’s clothes, even after they drenched themselves with the garden hose while fully clothed and sun-creamed up.

Buy now £18.50, Escentual.com

Nivea Sun kids protect and play coloured roll-on SPF50+, 50ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UT8ER_0ZLZTR0Q00

Calling all parents – we’ve finally found a sunscreen your kids will want to use. If, like us, you’re fed up of the battles that come every time you attempt to cover your child with sun cream, this coloured roll on really is the answer to your sun protection prayers. This easy-to-hold, roll-on sunscreen comes out green when applied to the skin (we’re talking a not-too-offensive pastel green, rather than neon here) then disappears once you’ve rubbed it in.

The novelty factor of a coloured sunscreen seems to work a trick, and our young testers all wanted a go with “the green one”. We liked how easy it was to spot any areas of skin that had been missed, as well as the SPF50+ protection and that Nivea Sun fragrance which, quite honestly, is one of the dreamiest “transport me to a tropical beach now” smells there is.

Buy now £5.49, Superdrug.com

Arbonne ABC Arbonne baby care water resistant sunscreen SPF30, 177ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPiro_0ZLZTR0Q00

If you’re looking for an extremely gentle sunscreen you can use from birth, this paediatrician-tested pick from Arbonne is a fantastic choice. The non-greasy, mineral formula is reassuringly thick and takes a bit of rubbing in, but absorbs quickly leaving skin feeling velvety soft. Aloe vera, chamomile and vitamin E help to moisturise and calm the skin, all while offering sun protection with SPF30. It’s also gluten-free and vegan.

Yes, the price tag is high, but Arbonne Baby Care Sunscreen feels more like a high-end moisturiser – in fact, we loved it so much we used it as a sunscreen for our face too.

Buy now £31.00, Arbonne.com

Heliocare 360° pediatrics atopic lotion spray SPF50+, 250ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYd76_0ZLZTR0Q00

Spray bottles are worth their weight in gold when you are trying to sun cream up a waiting line of fidgety children at the beach. This trigger spray sunscreen from Heliocare’s dedicated kids’ range was so quick and simple to use (just remember to give it a shake first), although trying to stop one little tester from running around spraying everything in sight was not so straight forward!

One tip – we’d recommend spraying the formula into the palm of your hand before applying to the face, to avoid irritating the eyes. Suitable for sensitive and atopic skin, this fragrance and alcohol-free, water-resistant formula can be used from six months, providing SPF50+ and extremely high UVA protection. Don’t be put off by the price, the bottle is huge and will last for ages.

Buy now £32.99, Heliocare.co.uk

The verdict: Kids' sunscreen

SunSense kids SPF50+ really delivered on everything we’d hope for in a kids’ sunscreen – high, comprehensive protection, quick and easy to apply, non-irritating and seriously impressive staying power when faced with water. A special shout out goes to Nivea Sun kids protect and play coloured roll-on , for actually making our children want to use sun cream – result!

Now that your little ones are protected why not invest in one of these facial sunscreens that are non-greasy and will give you daily protection

Voucher codes

For offers on sunscreen and other self-care products, try our discount code pages:

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Dry Skin#Sunscreens#Nhs#British#Uvb Rays#125ml#Australians#Aussie#Boots Soltan#Boots Com La Roche#Uva Uvb#French#La Roche Posay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn

The time, temperature, and length of your shower can be a very personal decision, along with the soaps and shampoos you decide to use while you're in there. Naturally, you're welcome to do whatever makes you feel best in the moment, but experts have some science-based suggestions about what you should avoid making part of your morning routine. To make sure you're doing what's best for your body, read on for advice on protecting yourself while you scrub.
Skin CareByrdie

Does Drinking Water Actually Hydrate Your Skin? Dermatologists Answer

We're told that drinking plenty of water is the key to youthful, plump, clear skin, but is this really the case? In fact, most celebrities we interview here at Byrdie maintain that drinking water is their "skincare secret" (see: Kendall, Gabrielle, and JLo). While we'd like to think we're intaking our required amount of H2O every day, we wonder if this is actually contributing to better skin health, or if it's just a widespread myth we've come to accept as gospel.
Beauty & FashionOrlando Sentinel

Sunscreen sprays vs. sunscreen sticks: Which is best?

If you get regular exposure to the outdoors, you're likely in need of a good sunscreen. Using sunscreen is one of the best preventive measures you can take against skin cancer and premature aging of the skin. It's important to note that a one-time application in the morning or before a day at the beach isn't sufficient enough to fully benefit from all the protection that sunscreen has to offer. Experts suggest reapplication every 2 hours, and further research concludes that sunscreen use shouldn't be limited to the outdoors.
Skin CarePopSugar

Why Is Black Men's Skin Still Being Ignored by the Beauty Industry?

It is no longer an industry secret that Black skin has been marginalized. And while action has been taken for greater representation in the mainstream beauty industry, there is still an overwhelming disconnect we are left to face; namely, how Black men's skin is being seen and treated. Largely ignored and often misunderstood, we asked brand founders and dermatologists what can be done to change the existing narrative surrounding Black men and the grooming industry.
Hair Carethemanual.com

Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair: 6 Ways to Save Your Lingering Locks

Hair loss in men can be attributed to genetics, lifestyle, and even certain medical conditions. Whatever the case may be, seeing your once-luscious locks thin over time can be disheartening. You can go for an effective hair loss treatment or shave your head outright and be a few paces ahead of mother nature. But there’s another route you can take: Prevention.
MakeupIn Style

This $16 Drugstore Serum Makes People "Look Like They Had Botox"

“I’ve been using this once a day for 15 years… I don’t even wear makeup,” said a reviewer. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. "Would you ever get Botox?"...
Skin CareObserver

The Best Skin Lightening Cream for Hyperpigmentation & Dark Spots

Almost everyone experiences some form of hyperpigmentation on their body. Most commonly, this comes from melasma, sunspots, and post-inflammatory (ie: acne) hyperpigmentation. Our skin may recover, but the scars in the form of a dark spot remain. Perhaps as a reminder to never pick at our acne again (but, we do). Unfortunately, it’s nearly impossible to avoid. Luckily, there’s a remedy for these lingering dark spots that appear primarily on our face and hands…insert skin lightening cream. The miracle of science has given us a solution to this long time issue.
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Bacne treatment: 8 steps skin doctors take to manage body breakouts

From your back to your chest to your bum, acne isn’t content with simply cropping up on your face. Here's how top dermatologists recommend tackling body acne. We're well-versed on how to treat spots on our face, but bacne treatment is a different kettle of fish. If you get spots on your back or chest, you'll know the struggle.
Skin CareSD Entertainer Magazine

The Most Common Causes of Rosacea

We all experience some redness on our skin—whether it’s from a recent burn or general irritation. Known as rosacea, this condition causes a red rash to develop along a person’s face, and can even lead to the development of small, pus-filled bumps in more severe cases. Those who are prone to rosacea often experience discomfort as one of its regular symptoms. So, if you’re going to manage it, it’s vital that you first know what your triggers are. These are some of the most common causes of rosacea and how to avoid them in your daily life.
Skin CareMedicineNet.com

When Does Skin Begin to Age?

When it comes to skin aging, there’s not much we can do to completely stop the process. Signs of aging like wrinkles and spots are the results of the accumulation of defects in cells and intracellular structures. Experts have found that skin aging typically starts around age 25. In our...
Skin CareIn Style

According to Shoppers, This Face Oil Undoes 48 Years of Too Little Sunscreen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Of all the secrets lurking inside Whole Foods - mushrooms, what can't they do? - Trilogy's selection of luxurious skincare is among the best-kept. And while you might not walk into the health food store searching for a face oil to rocket your skin two decades into the past, according to shoppers, Trilogy's Antioxidant+ Rosehip Oil does just that.
Skin Caresouthfloridareporter.com

Using Aloe Vera Cosmetics as Sunscreen and After-Sun Care

Aloe vera is a plant with thick green leaves that grows in harsh climates with dry soil. In order to survive the unfavorable environment, the plant’s leaves need to store as much water as possible. These water-storing ability, working together with special components called complex carbohydrates, makes aloe vera an...
Skin CareWho What Wear

These Are the 8 Best Antioxidants for the Skin, According to Experts

Whether you're a fan of the 10-step skincare routine or prefer "skinimalism," it's almost a certainty you're incorporating antioxidants into your skincare routine. But even though you're using products with these buzzy ingredients, a quick primer on all things antioxidants is worth the refresh. "Antioxidants are a class of compounds...
Skin CareNewswise

The Importance of Daily Sunscreen Use

Newswise — Wearing sunscreen every day, even if you are outside only for short periods, is an important step in keeping your skin looking healthy and preventing skin cancer. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, daily use of at least an SPF 15 sunscreen can lower your risk of developing melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer, by 50 percent. The best sunscreen is broad spectrum, which protects against both the rays that burn skin and the rays that cause aging and tanning. The protection level largely depends on what you’ll be doing when you are wearing sunscreen. If you spend the majority of your day inside, SPF 15 should provide plenty of protection. If you spend more time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, you’ll want a higher SPF and maybe even one that is also water and sweat-resistant.
Skin CarePosted by
Fatherly

The Best Sunscreens For Your Face, According to a Top Dermatologist

Before heading outside for any amount of time, you need to apply the best sunscreen on your face. In other words, face moisturizer with SPF. Yeah, yeah, you’ve heard it a million times before and seriously, if you’re running out for coffee, no big deal, right? Wrong. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, daily use of SPF 15 sunscreen can lower your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by roughly 40 percent, and reduce your melanoma risk by 50 percent. That’s a lot of benefit, from what literally takes less than a minute of your time.