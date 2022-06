The IRS requires you to file a tax return each year that your income is greater than your standard deduction if you are not the dependent to another taxpayer. Many taxpayers fail to file a return even when required to do so. If you are one of them, you are probably racking up interest and penalties on back taxes every month you are late. Your obligation to file these returns never goes away, but catching up may be easier than you think.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO