Business

ORG CHARTS: View the most important people and power structures at companies like Netflix, Google and JPMorgan

 4 days ago

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sits at the top of the bank's org chart.

Mike Blake/Reuters

  • Org charts plot out the power structure at companies.
  • Insider has been assembling these for the past year for companies like Netflix, Microsoft and JPMorgan, and we update them frequently.

Organizational charts plot out the most powerful people at companies and the structure that links them together.

Here's a summary of the ones our reporters have pulled together using their source networks and internal documents.

Tech

Finance

Media

Is there a company you'd like to see an org chart for? Email ooran@insider.com.

