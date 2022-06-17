Best treadmill deals and sales in June 2022

Treadmill deals can save you hundreds of dollars when shopping for a new machine. They can be surprisingly versatile machines that give you a proper workout regardless of the outdoor weather or your local social distancing guidelines.

Below you’ll find the best treadmill deals, which can help you pick up a machine even if you’re on a budget. In the long run, buying a treadmill will save you a fortune compared to a pricy gym membership. Plus, without the need to venture further than your spare room or garage to exercise, you'll be more incentivized than ever to actually work out.

So we're rounding up the top treadmill deals currently available, and if you’re unsure what model is for you make sure to read our best treadmills guide for a full breakdown.

Best treadmill deals

FondRun Treadmill: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Making use of Shock-absorbing technology, this treadmill from FondRun is designed to protect your knees and muscles during long sessions of use. It's also got an inbuilt Bluetooth speaker and a 2400W motor. It's $50 off at Amazon.

Home Foldable Treadmill: was $170 now $142 @ Amazon

This folding treadmill has dropped to just $142 at Amazon. It's ideal if you're looking for home exercise equipment on a budget. Its surprisingly feature-rich for its low price with a 5-inch LCD screen and a dozen pre-set programs.

Xterra Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill: was $499 now $384 @ Amazon

This Xterra Fitness treadmill is ideal for those low on space with its folding functionality. The TR150 treadmill can reach speeds of 10 mph and includes a large 5-inch LCD display for keeping track of your distance and calories burnt. It's currently $128 off at Amazon.

Best Choice Products Folding Electric Treadmill: was $299 now $279 @ Amazon

This folding treadmill is ideal if you have limited free space in your home or apartment. It has six preset speeds, a digital display, and built-in wheels for easy storage or moving between rooms. It's $20 off at Amazon.

Goplus Folding Treadmill: was $499 now $329 @ Amazon

If space is an issue, this Goplus Folding Treadmill could be just the solution. Offering two modes to meet your fitness needs, you can use the machine to get a sweat on or take a light stroke, depending on your mood. It's $150 off at Amazon, make sure to check the coupon box for the extra $20 off.

UMAY Folding Treadmill: was $539 now $399 @ Amazon

If space is limited, this Umay Folding Treadmill is the perfect solution. It can be folded up for convenient storage and includes transport wheels to make the job of moving it even easier. It also sports a powerful motor, 12 pre-installed programs and a large running belt with a shock-absorbing track.

OMA 5108EB Treadmill: was $519 now $499 @ Amazon

Due to its commercial-grade steel construction, this treadmill from OMA is built to last. It also sports a six-layer cushioned belt, a high-performing motor, and 36 preset programs for runners of all abilities. This one is ideal for households that plan on getting a lot of use from the machine. Make sure to check the coupon box for an extra $25 off.

Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Treadmill: was $789 now $575 @ Amazon

This folding treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness is ideal if space in your home is a precious resource. Thankfully, performance hasn't been sacrificed in the name of foldability. It can reach up to 10mph, offers a spacious running belt and sports 15 pre-installed workouts.

ProForm Carbon TL Treadmill: was $999 now $649 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

This ProForm Carbon treadmill offers a maximum speed of 10 mph, an incline increase of up to 10% and ProShox Cushioning technology to prevent leg and muscle pain. It's a great machine for those who want a solid but not super pricey treadmill. It's currently $250 off at Dick's Sporting Goods.

ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The ProForm Carbon T7 has been slashed by $200 at Best Buy. It sports a HD touchscreen, CoolAire workout fan and built-in desk cushioning for added comfort when your exercise. The belt track can also fold up for quick storage.

NordicTrack Commercial Series: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Amazon

This Commercial quality treadmill from NordicTrack is $400 off at Amazon and comes with a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership as well. Its motor can run at speeds of up to 12 mph and it comes fully equipped with a 10-inch HD touchscreen for (almost) effortless workout tracking.

Bowflex Treadmill 10: was $2,799 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

Offering the ability to watch streamed content from platforms like Disney Plus, Netflix and Prime Video while you run, the Blowflex Treadmill 10 is a machine for those who find running a chore. You'll get two months of Blowflex JRNY membership as well, which gives you personalized programs and coaching. At a massive $800 discount, this is one of the best treadmill deals around.

Grit Runner Self Propelled Treadmill: was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Walmart

This slightly abnormal-looking treadmill from Tru Grit is fully powered by the user. There's no battery or power cable required. You can run for miles without needing to worry about anything but you own fatigue levels. The Grit Runner Self Propelled treadmill also offers six resistance levels and a battery-powered LCD display for workout information.

Sole F85 Treadmill: was $3,799 now $1,999 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

Designed for hard workouts, the Sole F85 treadmill is a foldable machine with huge durability. With a 10.1-inch display, blue tooth capability, inbuilt speakers, and a tablet holder, it's got plenty of extra bells and whistles and is designed to last for thousands of runs.

