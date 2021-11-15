ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’Downton Abbey 2’: Maggie Smith’s ‘Mysterious Past’ Revealed In New Sequel ‘A New Era’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCIqy_0ZKdAXlu00
The Everett Collection

The return to Downton is upon us. ‘Downton Abbey 2’ has officially been confirmed. From the cast to the release date, here’s what we know about the sequel.

The doors at Downton aren’t closing just yet. Downton Abbey: A New Era is headed to theaters in 2022. The story will continue in a brand-new sequel.

Focus Features has announced the release date for the Downton Abbey sequel (March 18, 2022), so fans don’t have to wait too much longer to find out what’s next for their favorite Downton characters. The first trailer for the sequel has also been released, giving fans some idea as to what the plot may focus on. HollywoodLife has all the latest updates on Downton Abbey: A New Era below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNglR_0ZKdAXlu00
The Earl of Grantham and his wife, Cora. (The Everett Collection)

‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel

Downton Abbey 2 was officially announced on April 19 by Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski. The sequel went into production the second full week of April 2021. “There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans,” he said in a statement.

Gareth Neame, the film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films, also said, “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”

The highly-anticipated sequel comes over 2 and a half years after the first Downton Abbey movie. The film, the first sequel after the hit series, was a box office hit and earned over $194 million at the worldwide box office. The Downton Abbey series ran for 6 seasons and won 15 Emmys and 3 Golden Globes during its run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUypx_0ZKdAXlu00
Jim Carter as Mr. Carson. (The Everett Collection)

A sequel has been in the works since the first movie came out. “We’re working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it. But it’s the same as the first time around: We have to try to get everyone back together again. And that was very challenging,” Neame told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “The challenge will be, is everyone available at the same time? Can we make deals with them? That will be the challenge.” After a full year of working everything out, the Downton Abbey cast has all assembled to film the sequel.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes had said back in January 2020 that he was going to work on Downton Abbey 2 after working on his latest series, The Gilded Age. “Give us a break, gov. Not until I’ve finished the scripts for The Gilded Age,” he said after his Winter TCA press tour session about a timeline for Downton Abbey 2, according to Deadline.

Release Date

Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released on March 18, 2022.. The film was initially going to arrive in theaters on December 22, 2021, just in time for the holidays, but it was pushed back by three months.

Old & New Faces

The original principal cast will all return for the second film, including Maggie Smith (Dowager Countess), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley), Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates), Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Allen Leech (Tom Branson), Brendan Coyle (John Bates), and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAbKe_0ZKdAXlu00
Allen Leech will return as Tom Branson. (The Everett Collection)

In addition to the original cast, new cast members have joined the roster of the second film. Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West are set to star in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Character details have not been unveiled yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410UBJ_0ZKdAXlu00
Dominic West has joined the cast of the ‘Downton Abbey’ sequel. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Downton Abbey creator and writer Julian Fellowes will once again write the screenplay for the new Downton Abbey sequel. Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge are also returning to produce with Fellowes. Simon Curtis, who directed My Week with Marilyn, has joined to direct the sequel.

Plot

The first Downton Abbey movie followed a royal visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family. At the end of the first movie, the Dowager Countess confessed to Lady Mary that she’s dying. The Dowager went to London and learned she doesn’t have much longer to live. She named Mary her successor, and she made Mary realize that Downton’s legacy needs to remain intact in the years to come.

Focus Features released the sequel’s trailer on November 15, which shows Dowager informing her family that she inherited a villa in the South of France. The subsequent Crawley family vacation involves luxury, romance, drama, and even secrets being revealed. “And with that I will say goodnight, and leave you to discuss my mysterious past,” the Dowager tells her loved ones in the trailer. Looks like we’ll be getting some much-needed backstory on Maggie’s character in the sequel!

Comments / 0

