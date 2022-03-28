ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Rich Are Tom Hanks, Renée Zellweger and More Past Oscar Winners?

By Jennifer Taylor
 17 hours ago

Winning an Oscar is a pretty big deal. In addition to the prestige that comes with taking home Hollywood's most prestigious statuette, it can also help increase the star's future earning potential .

Not just talented, many past Oscar winners have seriously massive net worths. Some are much wealthier than others, but you might be surprised to find out who is sitting atop the largest fortunes.

Think you can guess which past Oscar winners are the richest? Try your luck and see how close you can get .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjWpU_0ZKa2aDH00

Tom Hanks

Beloved actor Tom Hanks has been nominated for six career Oscars and won twice. Both wins were in the Best Actor category -- for "Philadelphia" in 1993 and "Forrest Gump" in 1994.

The A-lister has nearly 100 acting credits to his name, dating back to 1980. He has too many hits to name, but some of his most well-known films include "Big," "Sleepless in Seattle," "Saving Private Ryan" and "Castaway."

Find out how much Tom Hanks is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cazrZ_0ZKa2aDH00

Emma Stone

In 2016, Emma Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress for her work on "La La Land." The talented actress has been nominated a total of three times throughout her career.

She got her big break in "Superbad," and Stone has been churning out hits ever since. Some of her most well-known films include "Crazy, Stupid, Love," both installments of "The Amazing Spiderman," "Birdman" and "Battle of the Sexes."

Here's a look at Emma Stone's net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e54hS_0ZKa2aDH00

Denzel Washington

Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington was honored with a Best Supporting Actor statuette in 1989 for his work on "Glory" and Best Actor in 2001 for "Training Day." He's received a total of nine career Oscar nods, including one as a producer of "Fences."

Some of Washington's most high-profile films include "Roman J. Israel, Esq.," "Flight," "The Manchurian Candidate" and "Malcom X." He recently starred in the movie "The Little Things" and next up, you can catch him in "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAiIs_0ZKa2aDH00

Kate Winslet

Seriously talented, Kate Winslet has been nominated for a total of seven career Oscars over a 20-year period. She won Best Actress in 2008 for "The Reader."

Winslet has nearly 70 acting credits, but she's likely best known for her work as Rose in "Titanic." Some of her more popular films include "Steve Jobs," "Revolutionary Road," "Sense and Sensibility" and "The Holiday."

Next up, the busy actress will star in the upcoming television series "Mare of Easttown," and the films "Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin," "Avatar 2," "Lee" and "Fake!."

Take a look at Kate Winslet's net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xSqE_0ZKa2aDH00

Meryl Streep

Hollywood icon Meryl Streep has earned 21 career Oscar nods, spanning from 1978 to 2017. She's won three times, including Best Supporting Actress in 1979 for "Kramer vs. Kramer" and two Best Actress honors -- for "Sophie's Choice" in 1982 and "The Iron Lady" in 2011."

Streep's illustrious career includes a multitude of hits like "August: Osage County," "Mamma Mia!" "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Out of Africa." Up next she'll star in the movie "Don't Look Up."

Click here to learn find out how much Meryl Streep is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MY6IN_0ZKa2aDH00

Joaquin Phoenix

After scoring four career Oscar nominations, Joaquin Phoenix finally got his first win last year. One of the night's most anticipated awards, he was named Best Actor for "Joker."

Acting since the early '80s, Phoenix has starred in many notable films, including "Walk the Line," "Gladiator" and "Her." The busy actor has several upcoming projects in the works, such as "C'mon C'mon," "Kitbag," "Joker 2" and "Disappointment Blvd."

See how much Joaquin Phoenix is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWE1H_0ZKa2aDH00

Regina King

In 2018, Regina King scored a Best Supporting Actress win for her work on "If Beale Street Could Talk." To date, this is the first and only time she's been recognized by the Academy.

Both a film and television star, some of King's recent projects include the TV mini-series "The Watchmen" and "Seven Seconds." A few of her most well-known films are "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous," "A Cinderella Story" and "Jerry Maguire." Also talented behind the camera, she has 15 directing credits, including the 2020 film "One Night in Miami..."

Find out how much Regina King is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KU0LN_0ZKa2aDH00

Leonardo DiCaprio

He's been nominated for seven career Oscars -- six for acting, one as a producer -- and Leonardo DiCaprio has taken home one statuette. His sole win came in 2015, when he was honored as Best Actor for "The Revenant."

Acting since childhood, DiCaprio has a multitude of hits to his name, such as "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Inception" and "Titanic." The in-demand actor has several films in the works, including "Don't Look Up," "The Black Hand," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "The Devil in the White City" and "Roosevelt."

Find out Leonardo DiCaprio's net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1357UB_0ZKa2aDH00

Reese Witherspoon

In 2005, Reese Witherspoon was honored with the Best Actress Oscar for "Walk the Line." She was also nominated in the same category in 2014 for "Wild."

Some of her most well-known movies include the "Legally Blonde" films, "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Cruel Intentions." Also a television star, she's currently on "The Morning Show," and recent credits include "Little Fires Everywhere" and "Big Little Lies." Next up, she's slated to star in the movies "Legally Blonde 3," "Wish List" and "Tinkerbell."

Here's a look at Reese Witherspoon's fortune.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HOmT_0ZKa2aDH00

Jennifer Lawrence

In 2012, Jennifer Lawrence was honored with a Best Actress win for "Silver Linings Playbook." She was only 22 years old at the time, making her the second-youngest woman to win this category in Academy history. She's also scored three other career Oscar nods for her work on "Winter's Bone," "American Hustle" and "Joy."

Some of Lawrence's other well-known films include "The Hunger Games" saga, several films in the "X-Men" franchise and "Mother!" Up next, she'll star in "Don't Look Up," "Mob Girl" and "Bad Blood."

Find out how much Jennifer Lawrence is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSQFW_0ZKa2aDH00

Matthew McConaughey

In 2013, Matthew McConaughey was honored with the Best Actor Oscar for his work on "Dallas Buyer's Club." So far, this is his first and only career Oscar nomination.

Acting since the early '90s, McConaughey has more than 75 film and television credits on his resume. Some of his most well-known films include "Magic Mike," "The Lincoln Lawyer," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "The Wedding Planner." He also starred in a season of the television series "True Detective."

Take a look at Matthew McConaughey's net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgiIt_0ZKa2aDH00

Cate Blanchett

A two-time Oscar winner, Cate Blanchett scored a win for Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for "The Aviator" and a Best Actress win in 2013 for "Blue Jasmine." She's received a total of seven career Oscar nominations.

Recently, Blanchett starred in the TV mini-series "Mrs. America," along with the films "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" and "Ocean's Eight." Some of her most well-known movies include "Thor: Ragnarok," "Carol" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Here's how much Cate Blanchett is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fWWc_0ZKa2aDH00

Morgan Freeman

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman scored an Oscar for Best Actor in 2004 for his work on "Million Dollar Baby." He's received a total of five career Oscar nominations.

Acting since the mid-60s, Freeman has more than 130 film and television credits. Some of his most well-known movies include "Invictus," "Kiss the Girls," "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Driving Miss Daisy." Some of his upcoming projects include "Vanquish," "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" and "Hate to See You Go."

Take a look at Morgan Freeman's net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpPAs_0ZKa2aDH00

Renée Zellweger

A two-time Oscar winner, Renée Zellweger was honored with the Best Actress win last year for "Judy." She previously won Best Supporting Actress in 1993 for "Cold Mountain" In total, she's been recognized by the Academy with four nominations throughout her career.

Zellweger's impressive acting resume dates back to the early '90s. Some of her best-known films include "Jerry Maguire," "Chicago," Cinderella Man" and the "Bridget Jones" series.

Take a look at Renee Zellweger's net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PN9vX_0ZKa2aDH00

Al Pacino

Iconic actor Al Pacino scored a Best Actor Oscar win in 1992 for his work on "Scent of a Woman." He's received a total of nine career Oscar nominations.

Pacino's acting resume contains more than 60 credits, dating back to the late '60s. He's probably best known for his work on "The Godfather" saga, but some of his other acclaimed films include "The Irishman," "Glengarry Glen Ross," "Dick Tracy" and "Dog Day Afternoon."

Take a look at Al Pacino's fortune.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzh3j_0ZKa2aDH00

Anthony Hopkins

In 1991, Anthony Hopkins was honored with a Best Actor Oscar win for "The Silence of the Lambs." He's scored a total of five career Oscar nods.

An incredibly seasoned actor, Hopkins has more than 140 film and television credits to his name. Some of his most high-profile movies include "The Two Popes," "Hannibal," "Amistad" and "Nixon." He'll star in several upcoming projects, including "The Virtuoso," "XCII" and "Where Are You."

Here's a look at Anthony Hopkins' net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XlOD_0ZKa2aDH00

Julia Roberts

In 2000, Julia Roberts was honored with the Oscar for Best Actress for her work on "Erin Brockovich." She's also received three other career Oscar nominations for "August: Osage County," "Pretty Woman" and "Steel Magnolias."

The beloved actress has nearly 70 credits on her resume, recently including the television series "Homecoming" and the film "Ben is Back." Some of her most high-profile films include "My Best Friend's Wedding," "Notting Hill," "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve" and "Runaway Bride."

See how much Julia Roberts is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIhO8_0ZKa2aDH00

Gwyneth Paltrow

In 1998, Gwyneth Paltrow scored a Best Actress win for "Shakespeare in Love." So far, this is her first and only Oscar nomination.

Acting since the late '80s, Paltrow has five dozen film and television credits on her resume. Recently, she starred in the television series "The Politician" and the movie "Avengers: Endgame." Some of her most well-known films include the "Iron Man" saga, "Shallow Hal" and "Emma."

Find out how much Gwyneth Paltrow is worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLGmP_0ZKa2aDH00

Clint Eastwood

The multitalented Clint Eastwood is a five-time Oscar winner. In 1992, he won the Oscar for Best Director and Best Picture for "Unforgiven," followed by the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award -- given to "creative producers whose bodies of work reflect a consistently high quality of motion picture production" -- in 1994 and another honor for Best Director and Best Picture in 2004 for "Million Dollar Baby."

Also an actor with more than 70 credits to his name, some of Eastwood's most well-known films include "Gran Torino," "The Bridges of Madison County," "Escape From Alcatraz" and "Dirty Harry." Next up, he'll direct and star in the upcoming film "Cry Macho."

Check out Clint Eastwood's net worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjH45_0ZKa2aDH00

Robert De Niro

A two-time Oscar winner, Robert De Niro was honored as Best Supporting Actor in 1974 for "The Godfather Part II" and in 1980 for "Raging Bull" He's received a total of eight career Oscar nominations, including one as a producer for "The Irishman."

One of the most iconic stars in Hollywood, De Niro has been acting since the mid-'60s. He has too many hits to name, but some include "Silver Linings Playbook," the "Meet the Parents" series, "Cape Fear" and "Taxi Driver."

Here's a look at Robert De Niro's net worth.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Are Tom Hanks, Renée Zellweger and More Past Oscar Winners?

Moetion
11-28

Why should we care what this friend of Epstein makes? We should be asking how many has he abused instead?!?

Pat Coburn
11-28

Why does it really matter, they have a job and they get paid….just like everyone does. The rest is non of our business, unless you want to discuss your salary.

madelene crane
09-06

Too rich. We need as a country to stop making them rich. They become elite & think they are better than us. Stay away from movies, we have control. TAKE CONTROL

