The best iPhone microphone 2022: get high-quality audio with your Apple phone

With the best iPhone microphone, you'll get much better audio than with your device's built-in mic. So whether you're recording audio or video, or using your phone as a webcam , your content will come across as much more professional.

With the right connectors and supports, most of the best microphones for vlogging can be made to work with your iPhone. But with so many to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start. So in this article, we've brought together the best iPhone microphones on sale today, for a variety of purposes.

Each of these options offers excellent audio quality, is light and portable, and works well with iPhones. So whether you're streaming, recording, or just want to sound clear and crisp on important video and phone calls, these are the best iPhone microphones you can buy today.

Firstly, though, some essential info. If you have an iPhone 7 or above, the only way to connect a microphone is via its Lightning connector . Most of the mics on this list will plug into this directly, but with some, you'll need to buy a separate adapter.

Once that's settled, you need to decide whether to buy a directional (aka unidirectional or cardioid) or omnidirectional (aka multidirectional) microphone. A directional mic focuses on picking up sound from one direction only, minimizing the amount of background sound to the sides. An omnidirectional mic, in contrast, picks up sound from all directions.

So for example, you'd normally use a directional mic for a one-mic show, or a one-to-one podcast. But you'd opt for an omnidirectional mic if you wanted to capture the broad range of crowd sounds at an outdoor event.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

The best entry-level microphone for iPhone vloggers

Connector: 3.5mm TRS and TRRS coiled cables | Polar pattern: Directional | Dimensions: 69 x 60 x 39mm (2.7 x 2.4 x 1.5 inches) | Weight: 48g (1.7oz)

Cheap Works with many smartphones Works with many cameras No Lightning connector

Just getting started with vlogging and want something affordable that’s easy to pick up and use? Then we recommend the Sennheiser MKE 200. While it’s not the absolute best microphone for iPhone on the market, it is very affordable, straightforward to operate, and overall does a decent job.

Measuring just 2.7 inches long and weighing only 1.7 ounces, the MKE 200 is unobtrusive, to say the least. It gets its power from your device, so no batteries are needed. And its integrated wind protection and internal suspension mount help minimize noise, which is particularly useful when you’re still learning the ropes and prone to making bumps and clunks with your equipment.

This device can be connected via the included 3.5mm TRS and TRRS coiled cables to a range of smartphones, DSLRs, and mirrorless cameras. However, there’s no Lightning connector, so if you want to use this with an iPhone 7 and above, you’ll need to buy a 3.5mm-Lightning adapter separately.

Read our full Sennheiser MKE 200 review

(Image credit: George Cairns)

Can deliver wireless audio to your DSLR or smartphone from a distance

Connector: 3.5mm jack to lightning port adaptor, 3.5mm to TRRS cable | Weight: 32g (1.13oz)

Clear signal from 100 meters Clean crisp audio Negligible latency Carry case for safe transport Signal loss from close obstacles

The Boya BY-XM6-S2 mic system is a good place to start if you’re on a budget and it will certainly elevate the audio production values of your footage. It works straight out of the box too, so you don’t have a huge learning curve to climb if you are new to wireless mic systems. Its closest alternative is the JOBY Wavo AIR, but extra features such as onscreen displays and a cheaper price make this an attractive option. Compared to the Wavo’s 4 stars the Boya loses half a star for dropping out.

For a budget wireless mic kit, the Boya BY-XM6-S2 does a good job, of transmitting clear and clean sound from the presenter to the recording device. There is an issue of signal dropout when the presenter turns away from the camera, but most of us tend to talk facing the camera anyway so the Boya gives us the freedom to roam and still be heard from a considerable distance (as you’ll hear from our test video).

Read our full Boya BY-XM6-S2 review

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The best microphone for iPhone overall

Connector: Lightning | Polar pattern: Cardioid, Figure-8 | Dimensions: 27 x27 x77 mm | Weight: 2.78 oz / 79 g

Excellent directional audio recording Lots of fine-tuning options in the app Mini recording rig in the box Android compatibility inconsistencies Short cables Incompatible with gimbals

Ultimately, the Shure MV88+ does what it’s supposed to do and it does it well. If you’re an iPhone user, you can pick one up with 100% confidence. The Android experience has also improved tenfold since we first got our hands on the microphone, and we can confirm it works with flagships like the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 . The mic also comes with a suite of accessories that help you get the most out of it, and in turn, while it isn’t cheap, it still represents good value.

Read our full Shure MV88+ review

(Image credit: Apogee)

4. Apogee HypeMiC

The best directional microphone for iPhone

Connector: USB-C, USB-A, Lightning | Polar patter: Directional | Dimensions: 124 x 38 x 38mm (4.88 x 1.5 x 1.5 inches) | Weight: 200g (0.45 lbs)

Audio compression Gain knob & status LEDs Headphone jack Not the cheapest

Looking for a directional microphone for the iPhone, which focuses on the sound that is directly in front of it? The Apogee HypeMiC is our top choice. It may be pricier than many USB mics for iPhone, but you really do get excellent audio quality in return. That's largely due to its built-in analog compression, which provides studio-quality sound in a mic that's small, portable, and very iPhone-friendly.

You also get fine control over that sound due to the included gain knob, while input levels are indicated by the status LEDs. There's a headphone jack so you can monitor your recording in noisy environments, with zero latency. And to further add to the value, you also get a travel case, a tripod, and a pop filter, and cables that allow you to connect it via USB-A, USB-C, or Lightning.

(Image credit: Rode)

5. Rode VideoMic Me-L

The best affordable directional mic for iPhone

Connector: Lightning | Polar pattern: Directional | Dimensions: 74 x 20 x 25 (2.8 x 0.7 x 1 inches) | Weight: 27g (1oz)

Affordable price Well made & robust Small & light Not suitable for non-Apple phones

If you're looking for a directional mic that's more affordable than our number two picks, the Rode VideoMic Me-L is a top choice. It offers a robust build, great quality audio, and ease of use, all at a very reasonable price. It plugs straight into your iPhone via the Lightning connector, and also comes with a 3.5mm headphone port, so you can monitor your sound as you record it. You also get a clip to keep the mic secured to your phone, and a windshield for adverse weather conditions.

(Image credit: PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone)

6. PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone

The best lapel microphone for iPhone

Connector: 3.5mm | Polar pattern: Omnidirectional | Dimensions: 11.68 x 10.67 x 2.79 cm (4.33 x 0.79 x 3.15 inches) | Weight: 68g (2.39oz)

Portable Affordable Great sound for the price Minimal features

This lovely little noise-cancelling clip-on mic is perfect for when you're out and about, such as recording a chat or a talk at a conference. By the same token, it's not really suitable for use with a stand.

The PowerDeWise Lavalier Lapel Microphone has a 6.5 ft extension cable that gives you plenty of room for maneuver, and you can charge it from your camera, computer or tablet so don't need to bother with batteries. Note, though, that you'll need to have a Lightning to headphone jack adapter to use this microphone with newer iPhones.

(Image credit: PoP Voice)

7. PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone

The best cheap lapel microphone for iPhone

Connector: 3.5mm | Polar pattern: Omnidirectional | Dimensions: 11.2 x 7.7 x 2.69 cm (4.41 x 3.03 x 1.06 inches) | Weight: 50g (1.76 oz)

Great value Small and light Long cable Not particularly sophisticated

Looking to keep your costs low? Want something small and non-cumbersome? Then here’s a very affordable way to up the quality of your iPhone audio recording. This nifty little clip-on mic gives you a clear, clean sound, and its cable is nice and long at 12.87 feet (4m).

That's about all we can say about the PoP Voice Lavalier Microphone: this is not a particularly complex or sophisticated device. But at this low price, the fact that it does the job well will be enough for many.

(Image credit: Comica)

8. Comica BoomX-D2

The best wireless iPhone microphone

Connector: USB | Polar pattern: Omnidirectional | Dimensions: 110 x 70 x 185mm (4.3 x 2.7 x 7.2 inches) | Weight: 29g (1oz)

50 feet working distance Decent battery life Works with many smartphones Lightning cable not included

If you want to speak through a mic, but film yourself some distance away from your smartphone, here’s the best microphone for iPhone available for you. This wireless kit comes with two transmitters with built-in microphones, two external mono microphones you can plug into them as an alternative, and one receiver. Everything is very small and light, and the receiver is particularly portable.

You can use this kit across a working distance of 30m (50 feet), and the built-in lithium battery, which can be charged via USB, will last up to five hours. There’s also a 3mm headphone jack that allows you to monitor the audio. However, be warned: if you have an iPhone 7 or above, you'll need to purchase a Lightning-to-3.5mm TRRS adapter cable separately to connect it.

(Image credit: Ik)

9. IK Multimedia iRig MicCast HD

Quality pocket-sized microphone for iPhone

Connector: Lightning, Micro-USB, USB-C | Polar pattern: Cardioid | Dimensions: 50 x 27 x 50mm (1.97 x 1.06 x 1.06 inches) | Weight: 68g (2.4oz) | Powered by: Device

Tiny and light Wide compatibility Magnetic mounting Not the cheapest

‘Pocket-sized’ is often a term that’s abused by marketing people, but this fantastically compact device really does fit the bill. At just an inch wide, this dual-sided microphone comes with Lightning, Micro-USB, and USB-C cables, allowing you to use it with all kinds of phones, tablets, and PCs, including the latest iPhones. There’s also a headphone jack, so you’ll be able to monitor your recording too. And it’s easy to attach to your iPhone, thanks to snap-on magnetic mounting that even works with a case.

(Image credit: Comica)

10. Comica CVM-VM10-K3

The best shotgun microphone for iPhone

Connector: 3.5mm | Polar pattern: Directional | Dimensions: 35 x 25 x 8.4mm (1.4 x 1 x 0.3 inches) | Weight: 34g (1.2oz)

Cheap Good accessories Does the job No Lightning connector

Another great choice for new starters in the world of vlogging, the Comica CVM-VM10-K3 is very affordable indeed. For not much money at all, you’ll get a shotgun mic, a phone clamp, an ergonomic one-hand handle, a wireless one-touch Bluetooth controller, a foam windscreen for indoor use, a furry windscreen for outdoor use, a carrying case, and a 3.5mm TRRS to TRS cable.

Despite the low price, it all works pretty well in practice, with good quality, directional audio with minimal interference. Again, though, there’s no Lightning connector. So if you want to use this with an iPhone 7 and above, you’ll need to separately purchase a 3.5mm-Lightning dongle.

(Image credit: Movo)

11. Movo VXR10 Universal Cardioid Condenser Video Microphone

The best cheap shotgun microphone for iPhone

Connector: 3.5mm | Polar pattern: Directional | Dimensions: 156 x 134 x 69mm (6.14 x 5.28 x 2.72 inches) | Weight: 51g (1.8oz)

Reduces background noise Integrated shock mount Great value Need connector for newer iPhones

Looking for a shotgun-style mic for a bargain price? This one's surprisingly cheap, despite having a lot to offer. That includes a cardioid condenser capsule that helps eliminate peripheral noises so you can focus on your subject and have to do less editing later. There's also a sturdy integrated shock mount to minimize handling noise. This mic can be used with both your iPhone and DSLR, although if you have an iPhone 7 or newer, you'll need a Lightning to headphone jack adapter.



(Image credit: Apogee)

12. Apogee MiC Plus

The best Apple-approved microphone for iPhone

Connector: Lightning, USB | Polar pattern: Directional | Dimensions: 124 x 38 x 38mm (4.88 x 1.5 x 1.5 inches) | Weight: 204g (7.2oz)

High quality audio Broad connectivity Apple approved Expensive

If you’re a nervous buyer and want to make absolutely sure a microphone will work well with your iPhone, there’s no substitute for choosing a device that’s Apple-approved. The Apogee MiC Plus fits right into this category, and as you might expect, the audio quality is excellent. You can also connect it to a wide range of devices, as it comes with a Lightning cable for iOS, a USB-C cable, and a traditional USB-A cable, as well as a desktop tripod stand and a microphone stand adapter. The only negative, really, is that it’s quite expensive for what it is.

(Image credit: Shure)

13. Shure MOTIV MV5

The best retro-style microphone for iPhone

Connector: Lightning, USB | Polar pattern: Directional | Dimensions: 66 × 67 × 65mm (2.6 x 2.63 x 2.5 inches) | Weight: 544g (19.2oz)

Retro looks Connects to USB or Lightning Apple approved Not super-portable

Another Apple-approved microphone for iPhone, the Shure MOTIV MV5 has a lovely retro-inspired industrial design. It features three onboard DSP presets (Vocals, Flat, Instrument) that ensure optimal settings for different sources, making it suitable for everything from music to podcasting.

The Shure MOTIV MV5 comes with two included cables, one connecting via USB and the other via Lightning, allowing you to use it with Mac, PC, iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Android devices. You also get an integrated headphone output for real-time monitoring, a detachable desktop stand, and a free recording app.

(Image credit: Shure)

14. Zoom iQ7

The best microphone for recording music on your iPhone

Connector: Lightning | Polar pattern: Bidirectional | Dimensions: 55 x 57 x 27mm (2.1 x 1 x 2.2 inches) | Weight: 160g (4.8oz) | Powered by: Device

90, 120, and Mid-Side recording Light and compact Sophisticated app Overkill for non-musicians

Want to capture the music with your microphone? Then the Zoom iQ7 is a great choice, as it offers you mid-side recording: a technique where two mics are close together, and stereo is achieved via differences in loudness. Another tiny, pocket-sized device, the iQ7 enables features a directional 'mid' mic that captures audio coming from in front, and a bidirectional 'side' mic that covers the signal all around you.

A three-way stereo width switch allows you to customize your recordings: set it to 90° to focus on an individual sound, or 120° for a wider soundstage. Finally, the included app provides MS decoding for variable stereo width, as well as a variety of effects such as reverb and six-band EQ, as well as editing tools such as Normalize and Divide. As you’d expect, you can also monitor the audio through headphones.

(Image credit: Saramonic)

15. Saramonic LavMicro U1A

Cheap but capable clip-on mic for iPhone

Connector: Lightning | Polar pattern: Omnidirectional | Dimensions: 200 x 0.84 x 0.84 cm | Weight: 23g (0.8oz) | Powered by: Device | :

Simple to use Works well Decent sound Lacks features Not suitable for music recording

Don't need anything fancy, and just looking for a cheap lavalier mic for your iPhone? Then this brilliant budget buys from Saramonic will do you just fine. It comes in two parts: a male 3.5mm TRS to lightning adapter cable and a lavalier microphone with a 3.5mm female connector. This design also allows you to connect any audio device with a 3.5mm TRS output to your iPhone. It comes with a 6.5 ft (200cm) cable.

There's nothing particularly special about this mic, and the quality isn't really good enough to record music unless you're just doing a rough demo. But for most uses, from voice calls to live-streaming, it does a perfectly good job, and at this low price, many people won't be looking for anything more than that.

