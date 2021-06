K-Pop boyband BTS definitely wasn't singing about their limited-edition McDonald's meal in "Dynamite." Speaking as an ARMY (aka a BTS fangirl), the US version of the BTS Meal was a disappointment. Ever since the collab announcement in April, I'd been eagerly awaiting May 26, the day I'd finally be able to try the McDonald's meal for myself. After scrolling through tons of TikToks and tweets from ARMYs across the globe showing off their BTS meal, I could hardly wait to eat fries and nuggs out of the super cute BTS bag. But when I got my order, I was disappointed to find only some Chicken McNuggets, with no photocard or BTS packaging whatsoever.