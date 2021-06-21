Cancel
Rhinelander, WI

COVID-19 vaccine: Rhinelander sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Rhinelander Digest
Rhinelander Digest
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djhYU_0ZKOUcnS00

(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(RHINELANDER, WI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Rhinelander, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rhinelander:

34 S, 34 N Brown St

Rhinelander Hometown Pharmacy

Phone: (715) 420-1685

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

232 S Courtney St

Trig'S Pharmacy Rhinelander

Phone: 715-369-4849

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

421 Eisenhower Pkwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 715-369-1079

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2121 Lincoln St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 715-362-8550

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander, WI
ABOUT

With Rhinelander Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

