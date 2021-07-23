Cancel
Hannibal, MO

Vaccine database: Hannibal sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X7A_0ZKOSsSa00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(HANNIBAL, MO) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Hannibal have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Hannibal:

2 Melgrove Ln

At Home Care- Hannibal

Phone: (573) 719-3262

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown

3601 McMasters Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (573) 719-3122

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

3650 Stardust Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:54 PDT

Phone: 573-221-5610

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Posted by
Fortune

When are vaccines coming for kids?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As back-to-school season kicks off in-person in many districts around the country, many parents and teachers are questioning when COVID vaccines for children will be available. Yet the vaccination levels remain low. Only about 26%...
Posted by
CNN

Biden says full FDA approval of a Covid-19 vaccine could come as early as the end of August

To date, more than 339 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to give people protection from the coronavirus; several studies show that the three vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States work and are safe; and the government continues to give them out in schools and at ball fields, and yet, not one has been formally approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Posted by
NBC News

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, do you need another dose?

With reports of a thousand new Covid-19 cases every hour, there's growing anxiety about how well protected some vaccinated Americans are against the highly contagious delta variant. A new lab study posted online Tuesday has raised some concerns that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn't as robust in fighting...
KCBD

COVID vaccines for kids still months away

(CNN) – Kids are heading back to school soon. The COVID-19 delta variant is surging. And pharmaceutical companies are conducting vaccine trials for children under 12. “We are hopeful that we’ll have a safe and effective vaccine for younger children before the year is over,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
geneticliteracyproject.org

Should children get a COVID vaccine?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [W]ith COVID cases plummeting in the United States and children historically seeing far less serious cases than adults, a panel of expert advisors to the FDA was asked to discuss whether the agency could consider vaccines for this age group under the same standard.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?

Should people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine consider getting a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna?. The idea recently entered public discussion. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist based in Canada, tweeted that she received a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine “to top off the J&J vaccine I received in April,” citing a number of unanswered questions about how protective the one-dose shot is against the ultra-contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
CNET

Should you wear a mask if you're vaccinated? CDC vs. WHO

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're vaccinated against COVID, isn't it safe to toss the mask now? Well, it depends who you ask. The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The conflicting guidance comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to dominate new cases around the world, including in the US.
healththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Newsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
CBS News

CDC panel weighs rare side effects of COVID-19 vaccines and says benefits outweigh the risks

A CDC expert panel met Thursday to discuss the small risk of rare side effects linked to some COVID-19 vaccines. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder associated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There have been 100 reported cases, including one death, among the more than 13 million J&J doses given in the U.S. Dr. David Agus explains why the committee says the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh any risks.
foresthillmessenger.com

A COVID-19 Vaccine Isn't Available for Kids Yet. Here's Why

Americans 12 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine, but younger children are still waiting. With many schools across the U.S. just weeks from reopening for the fall semester, pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna are still doing clinical trials to see how coronavirus vaccines work in children under 12, if they're safe and what the right dose should be.
Express-Star

CDC explains the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines

Effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine is addressed by the Centers for Disease Control. 1. Are the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the U.S. effective?. All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19 as seen in clinical trial settings. 2. What about in real...

