Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookings, SD

Vaccine database: Brookings sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0ZKORkbn00

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(BROOKINGS, SD) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Brookings have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Brookings:

790 22nd Ave S

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:46 PDT

Phone: 605-692-7311

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

910 22nd Ave S

Lewis Drugs Inc

Phone: (605) 692-8881

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2233 6th St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 605-692-6332

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Brookings Journal

Brookings Journal

Brookings, SD
38
Followers
242
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookings, SD
Government
Brookings, SD
Coronavirus
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?

Should people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine consider getting a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna?. The idea recently entered public discussion. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist based in Canada, tweeted that she received a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine “to top off the J&J vaccine I received in April,” citing a number of unanswered questions about how protective the one-dose shot is against the ultra-contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Public HealthWebMD

Doctors Office Favored COVID Vaccine Site for Unvaccinated

June 18, 2021 -- More than half of unvaccinated Americans would prefer to get a COVID-19 shot at their doctor’s office, according to the results of a new national survey. The survey results also underscore the ongoing problem of vaccine hesitancy, showing that about a third of Americans don't plan to get a shot and 70% of the unvaccinated are hesitant to get one.
Public Healthcapradio.org

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
El Centro, CAthedesertreview.com

ECRMC issues COVID warning, advises vaccinations

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center’s CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward, along with Dr. Christian Tomaszewski, addressed the community once again through Facebook Live Friday, July 9, to warn about the rise in COVID-19 cases and cases of the Delta variant due to lessened restrictions, more community gatherings, and lack of mask wearing.
PharmaceuticalsFox News

Vaccines protect individuals against COVID-19 Delta variant, but only if they're fully vaccinated: study

A new study found that individuals need to be fully vaccinated in order to be protected from the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is now dominant in the United States. "In individuals that were not previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a single dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines barely induced neutralizing antibodies against variant Delta," the French researchers wrote in the journal Nature.
Pharmaceuticalsmynews13.com

Why hasn't the FDA given COVID-19 vaccine full approval yet?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States started 2021 with a race to expand the reach of the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA months ago. The full approval process started for Pfizer in May and for Moderna in June. Full approval may lead to...
Medical & Biotechtheclevelandamerican.com

Pfizer and Moderna: European pharmaceutical company confirms link of vaccines with heart inflammation

Hack. The European Pharmaceuticals Association (EMA) has confirmed a “possible link” between this Friday mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, and various Rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis Developed after vaccination, so you will include them as side effects in your package insertion. The EMA’s Security Committee (PRAC), at its...
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

How Pfizer, Moderna & J&J are testing their vaccines in children

Currently, the FDA has approved only one vaccine for use in children, as it expanded Pfizer's emergency use authorization to include people age 12 and older. Below are updates on how pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials are going for the three drugmakers with vaccines that have earned the FDA's emergency use authorization.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public Healththedoctorstv.com

How the COVID Delta Variant Affects Masking Even for Fully Vaccinated

Vaccinated people have been able to stop wearing their face masks in many situations, but the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant now has some health officials urging for continued mask-wearing even for the fully vaccinated. The World Health Organization and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health are now...
Public HealthCNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
Healththestatehousefile.com

Indiana Department of Health warns about plateauing vaccine numbers

INDIANAPOLIS—More than a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with multiple vaccines available, Indiana’s vaccination rates have stalled. The Indiana Department of Health held its first COVID-19 conference since May 7 on Friday morning to discuss an uptick in infections and urge Hoosiers to get vaccinated. Indiana Health...
Imperial County, CAthedesertreview.com

Public Health Department sees Delta variant hit Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY — As part of the ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 cases in Imperial County, the Public Health Department monitors changes in the virus that could affect the spread of this disease. Like all viruses, SARS-CoV-2 changes constantly through mutation. The mutations add up and create slightly different versions of the virus called “variants.” Sometimes, a mutation will result in the virus spreading more easily, making people sicker, or making it resistant to treatment or vaccines. Variants with these types of mutations are called variants of concern, according to a Public Health press release.

Comments / 1

Community Policy