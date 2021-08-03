Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Vaccine database: Marshfield sites that have it on hand

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 18 hours ago
(Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty)

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Marshfield have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Marshfield:

1000 N Oak Ave

Marshfield Medical Center -Marshfield

Phone: 877-998-0880

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

641 S Central Ave

Pick N Save Pharmacy

Phone: (715) 502-3585

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

1012 N Central Ave

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 05:52:48 PDT

Phone: 715-384-9703

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2001 N Central Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:12:13 PDT

Phone: 715-486-9440

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

