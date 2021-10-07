CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, IL

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0pSv_0ZKORTYK00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Jacksonville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jacksonville:

936 S Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (217) 243-1728

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

134 W Morton Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-243-7818

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1802 W Morton Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-479-0693

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1941 W Morton Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 217-245-5146

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 3

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Jacksonville, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Jacksonville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Jacksonville, IL
Health
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. administers nearly 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 399,552,444 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 482,326,275 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 398,675,414 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
knuj.net

Brown County Booster Clinic

The CDC and FDA recently approved booster doses for people who have received their 1st and 2nd Pfizer dose. All people over the age of 65 SHOULD receive a booster dose if they received Pfizer for their 1st two doses. Anyone over the age of 18 may also qualify for a booster dose if they have any underlying health conditions or work in a high risk setting. The CDC website has more information about who is eligible. Brown County Public Health is hosting several booster clinics in October including one this Saturday from 10 AM – 12PM – appointments are required. You can schedule an appointment at www.co.brown.mn.us/covidvaccine or call 507-233-6820.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
WDEL 1150AM

Booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine: What's the difference?

Booster shots of COVID-19 and third doses of the vaccine aren't to be confused. While both have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for certain populations and certain vaccines, knowing the difference is critical. Booster shots--Pfizer only. The Centers for Disease Control has separated its recommendations into...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Boston

Booster Shot For J&J Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Maria writes, “I received my J & J vaccine in March. Do I need a booster and which booster would be offered to me?” The J&J vaccine is still very effective at keeping people from ending up in the hospital or dying from COVID-19. But over 15 million Americans have received the J&J vaccine and are anxious to hear what they should do about booster shots. We recently learned, according to the New York Times, that Johnson & Johnson will...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Il Rrb Supplies#Americans#White House#Lrb 217 Rrb#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
cortlandstandard.net

Return of the flu

Last year, the number of influenza cases in Cortland County was down 99% from the year before. Thank all those COVID-19 protocols: masks, social distancing and hand-washing. It’s not going to be that easy this year, health officials said. In fact, they expect this flu season to be worse than normal and suggest you get your flu shot before the end of October.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Tennessee Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 186,060,146 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.9% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Tennessee, 46.3% of the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
MedicalXpress

Natural infection versus vaccination: Differences in COVID antibody responses emerge

Hope for a future without fear of COVID-19 comes down to circulating antibodies and memory B cells. Unlike circulating antibodies, which peak soon after vaccination or infection only to fade a few months later, memory B cells can stick around to prevent severe disease for decades. And they evolve over time, learning to produce successively more potent "memory antibodies" that are better at neutralizing the virus and more capable of adapting to variants.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Thousands are being fired for not getting the Covid shot. What happens now?

One North Carolina hospital system last week let go 175 unvaccinated employees. Another in Houston has fired 150. United Airlines could lose up to 600 staff members. New York schools are facing a potential shortage of nearly 3,700 workers. Firefighter unions from coast to coast are battling serious discord within the ranks as many first responders refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.Across industries and across the country, employer and government requirements are prompting some sceptical workers to quit rather than receive the inoculation against coronavirus. Many are highly skilled; it’s not easy to replace pilots and doctors, for example,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stardem.com

UMMS reports 750 hospital workers on leave over COVID vaccine mandate

EASTON — There are approximately 750 employees across the University of Maryland Medical System who have not complied with the hospital system’s COVID vaccine mandate. Those employees are on administrative leave, according to Michael Schwartzberg, UMMS’s media relations director. The medical and hospital system — which includes UM Shore Regional...
EASTON, MD
Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
167
Followers
462
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy