Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Des Moines as of Friday
(DES MOINES, IA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Des Moines have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Des Moines:
Phone: (515) 282-8454
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm
Phone: 515-255-6213
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Appointment Available
Phone: 515-246-1390
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Appointment Available
Phone: 515-285-7133
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: 515-287-1022
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Friday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Appointment Available
Phone: 515-697-0362
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Appointment Available
Phone: 515-633-8606
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: 515-255-2252
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown
Phone: 515-283-2591
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 515-299-9791
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 515-299-5186
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 515-279-3074
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 515-279-4739
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 515-243-0601
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 515-271-5047
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 515-309-5468
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 515-287-7700
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
