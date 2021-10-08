Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Des Moines as of Friday

(Carl Court / Getty)

(DES MOINES, IA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Des Moines have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Des Moines:

215 Euclid Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (515) 282-8454

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Phone: 515-255-6213

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 515-246-1390

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 515-285-7133

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Phone: 515-287-1022

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 515-697-0362

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 515-633-8606

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

1101 73rd St Sams Club

Phone: 515-255-2252

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

606 Walnut St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 515-283-2591

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am

1330 E University Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 515-299-9791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

2930 E University Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 515-299-5186

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3030 University Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 515-279-3074

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

4415 Douglas Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 515-279-4739

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

104 E Euclid Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 515-243-0601

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3501 Ingersoll Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 515-271-5047

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

6200 SE 14th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 515-309-5468

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

5101 SE 14th St Walmart Inc

Phone: 515-287-7700

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.