COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

(Win McNamee / Getty)

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in New Orleans have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in New Orleans:

4623 Alcee Fortier Blvd An Cuong Llc Dba Tien'S

Phone: 504-254-9034

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

1616 Caffin Ave Baptist Community Health Services/St. Claude

Phone: 504-533-4999

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

14500 Hayne Blvd #100 Bliant Specialty Hospital, Llc

Phone: 504-210-3000

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

1400 N Broad St Broad Avenue Pharmacy

Phone: 504-309-4388

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm

8232 Oak St Castellon Pharmacy

Phone: (504) 866-3784

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

4401 S Claiborne Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (504) 891-7737

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

800 Canal St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (504) 528-7099

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm

3700 S Carrollton Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (504) 488-1110

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

3621 General De Gaulle Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (504) 362-0700

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

2585 Leon C Simon Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (504) 284-2122

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1116 Louisiana Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (504) 891-1818

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

5902 Read Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (504) 244-0969

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1600 Elysian Fields Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (504) 949-2100

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

939 Girod St Suite 160 CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (504) 581-6959

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

500 N Carrollton Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (504) 482-3100

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

3500 Holiday Dr Carr Drugs

Phone: 504-367-5724

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

8232 Oak St Castellon Pharmacy

Phone: 504-866-3784

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

7211 Regent St Charbonnet Family Pharmacy, Lagniappe

Phone: 504-309-2449

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

200 Henry Clay Ave Children'S Hospital

Phone: 504-896-9452

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

3361 General De Gaulle Dr Ste. A Colistics Inc [[Colistics Pharmacy]]

Phone: 504-361-5650

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

2240 Simon Bolivar Ave Ste A Crescent City Pharmacy

Phone: 504-267-4100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm

1631 Elysian Fields Ave Crescentcare - Elysian Fields(Family Care Services Center

Phone: 318-428-2341

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

1631 Elysian Fields Ave Crescentcare - Health & Wellness Center

Phone: 504-821-2601

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

3201 S Carrollton Ave Depaul Chc/Carrollton

Phone: 504-207-3060

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:45 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:45 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:45 pm

2622 Jena St Drs. Combs And Lutz

Phone: 504-895-0361

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 7:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 7:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 7:00 am - 4:30 pm

4422 General Meyer Ave Ste. 103, Ste 103 Excelth Family Health Center - Algiers

Phone: 504-526-1179

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

2221 Philip St Suite Q Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy 10916

Phone: 504-571-9120

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm

7240 Crowder Blvd #101 H & W Drug Store

Phone: 504-244-3784

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

1522 St Bernard Ave H & W Drug Store 4

Phone: 504-582-9050

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

6225 S Claiborne Ave In And Out Urgent Care, Llc

Phone: 504-864-8080

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

839 S Clearview Pkwy Lapharmacy

Phone: 504-581-8876

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:59 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:59 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:59 pm

1900 St Charles Ave Lagniappe Pharmacy 7

Phone: 504-612-0007

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

2020 Gravier St #533 Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center

Phone: 504-722-4618

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

1300 Perdido St Mahalia Jackson Drive Thru

Phone: 504-658-2538

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:59 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:59 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:59 pm

4646 Michoud Blvd D5 Michoud Pharmacy

Phone: 504-435-1422

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

13085 Chef Menteur Hwy Noela Pediatric Health Center

Phone: 504-255-8665

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

5620 Read Blvd New Orleans East Hospital

Phone: 504-592-6600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

2700 Napoleon Ave Ochsner Baptist,(No Baptist Pharmacy)

Phone: 504-897-5820

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

1516 Jefferson Hwy Ochsner Medical Center-Jefferson Highway

Phone: 844-888-2772

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

2820 Napoleon Ave #220 Ochsner Pharmacy And Wellness Baptist

Phone: 504-703-9640

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

1532 Robert E Lee Blvd Ochsner Pharmacy And Wellness Lake Terrace

Phone: 504-226-2033

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

9970 Lake Forest Blvd Suite J Paisley Family Medical Center

Phone: 504-962-9705

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:45 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:45 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 9:45 am - 5:00 pm

3570 Holiday Dr Premium Care Medical Center

Phone: 504-361-4203

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

1215 N Broad St Primary Care Plus - North Broad

Phone: 504-620-0600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

10200 Chef Menteur Hwy St. Bernard Drugs Llc

Phone: 504-242-1100

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

1936 Magazine St St. Thomas Community Health Center

Phone: 504-529-5558

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm

231 N Carrollton Ave #2B The Urgent Care - Midcity

Phone: 504-370-2273

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

900 Convention Center Blvd Umcno Mass Vaccine

Phone: 504-290-5200

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 7:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 7:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

3218 St Claude Ave Urgent Care Eleven

Phone: 504-324-7790

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 6:45 am - 7:15 pm; Wednesday: 6:45 am - 7:15 pm; Thursday: 6:45 am - 7:15 pm

2000 Canal St University Medical Center New Orleans

Phone: 504-702-3000

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 7:00 am - 3:30 pm; Wednesday: 7:00 am - 3:30 pm; Thursday: 7:00 am - 3:30 pm

4001 Canal St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-483-2486

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

3216 Gentilly Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-945-1182

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

101 Robert E Lee Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-282-2203

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1415 Tulane Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-525-4534

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 6:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 6:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 6:00pm

5518 Magazine St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-899-0034

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1401 Foucher St C309 Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-758-3726

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 5:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 5:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 5:00pm

5702 Crowder Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-241-1456

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Phone: 504-758-3718

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Tuesday: 08:30am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 08:30am - 7:00pm; Thursday: 08:30am - 7:00pm

760 Harrison Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-483-2383

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1100 Elysian Fields Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-943-9788

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3227 Magazine St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-899-2610

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

4200 Chef Menteur Hwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-945-5506

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1826 N Broad St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-944-7932

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

6201 Elysian Fields Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-283-2891

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4110 General De Gaulle Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-433-3297

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am

900 Canal St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-568-1271

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

718 S Carrollton Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-861-7864

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4400 S Claiborne Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-891-0976

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

7401 Read Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-242-6035

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1801 St Charles Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-561-8458

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 08:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 08:00am - 12:00am

11297 Lake Forest Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-248-2898

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

619 Decatur St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-525-7263

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2418 S Carrollton Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 504-861-5033

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6000 Bullard Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:15:09 PDT

Phone: 504-434-6266

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

4001 Behrman Pl Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:15:09 PDT

Phone: 504-364-0414

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

5110 Jefferson Hwy Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:15:09 PDT

Phone: 504-733-4923

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4301 Chef Menteur Hwy Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:15:09 PDT

Phone: 504-434-6076

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1901 Tchoupitoulas St Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:15:09 PDT

Phone: 504-522-4142

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Phone: 504-245-0064

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Phone: 504-482-6760

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.