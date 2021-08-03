Vaccine database: Kansas City sites offering COVID-19 inoculation
(KANSAS CITY, MO) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Kansas City have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Kansas City:
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT
Phone: (816) 454-5541
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT
Phone: (816) 942-3262
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT
Phone: (816) 444-0444
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT
Phone: (816) 444-2000
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (816) 746-1933
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT
Phone: (816) 931-5452
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT
Phone: (816) 942-2438
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (816) 942-0134
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (816) 454-8800
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (816) 741-5576
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT
Phone: (816) 350-3886
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (816) 483-6464
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm
Phone: (816) 756-5005
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (816) 361-4639
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (816) 842-2514
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 07:30am-06:00pm; Wednesday: 07:30am-06:00pm; Thursday: 07:30am-06:00pm
Phone: (816) 231-2033
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (816) 761-7715
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT
Phone: (816) 436-8025
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm
Phone: 816-505-1010
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: 816-454-4763
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:44 PDT
Phone: 816-505-7163
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: (913) 551-8510
Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: (913) 551-8510
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: (816) 231-4717
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Phone: 816-439-4006
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 816-452-0005
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 816-415-9918
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 816-436-5033
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 816-822-9121
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 816-931-8337
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 816-861-4423
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 816-231-0730
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 816-444-4179
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 816-765-5279
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 816-561-7620
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:22:35 PDT
Phone: 816-792-4644
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 816-436-8900
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 816-448-2061
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:22:35 PDT
Phone: 816-741-1099
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:22:35 PDT
Phone: 816-942-3847
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 816-313-1183
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
