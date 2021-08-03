Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Vaccine database: Kansas City sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Kansas City Digest
Kansas City Digest
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVETd_0ZKONz1y00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(KANSAS CITY, MO) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Kansas City have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Kansas City:

4149 N Oak Trafficway

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 454-5541

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

11124 Holmes Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 942-3262

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

6244 Brookside Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 444-0444

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

7907 State Line Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 444-2000

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

8421 NW Prairie View Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 746-1933

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3902 Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 931-5452

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

13101 State Line Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 942-2438

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

10205 State Line Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 942-0134

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4990 NE Vivion Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 454-8800

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5440 NW 64th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 741-5576

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4750 Lees Summit Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 350-3886

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2435 Independence Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 483-6464

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4531 Troost Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 756-5005

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

315 W 75th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 361-4639

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

921 Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 842-2514

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 07:30am-06:00pm; Wednesday: 07:30am-06:00pm; Thursday: 07:30am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

5901 Independence Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 231-2033

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

7003 Bannister Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 761-7715

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

8420 N Madison Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 436-8025

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

8301 N St Clair Ave

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 816-505-1010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

207 NE Englewood Rd

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 816-454-4763

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5330 NW 64th St

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:44 PDT

Phone: 816-505-7163

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4820 N Oak Trafficway

Price Chopper

Phone: (913) 551-8510

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

500 NE Barry Rd

Price Chopper Pharmacy

Phone: (913) 551-8510

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3801 Independence Ave

Spalitto'S Pharmacy Llc

Phone: (816) 231-4717

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

8130 N Church Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 816-439-4006

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5110 N Oak Trafficway

Sams Club

Phone: 816-452-0005

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9700 N Cedar Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-415-9918

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

401 NE Barry Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-436-5033

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1100 E 63rd St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-822-9121

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4630 Troost Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-931-8337

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2501 Linwood Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-861-4423

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5400 Independence Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-231-0730

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

7500 Wornall Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-444-4179

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

9430 Blue Ridge Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-765-5279

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3845 Broadway Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-561-7620

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

8301 N Church Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:22:35 PDT

Phone: 816-792-4644

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7207 N Hwy M1

Walmart Inc

Phone: 816-436-8900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

N Antioch Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 816-448-2061

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8551 N Boardwalk Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:22:35 PDT

Phone: 816-741-1099

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1701 W 133rd St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:22:35 PDT

Phone: 816-942-3847

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

11601 E US Hwy 40

Walmart Inc

Phone: 816-313-1183

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 5

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City, MO
281
Followers
349
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Vaccines
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA to announce new warning on J&J COVID-19 vaccine: reports

The Food and Drug Administration is planning to put a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine warning that the vaccine has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system, the Washington Post first reported.
Public HealthWebMD

As Delta Surges, FDA Pressured to Fully Approve COVID Vaccines

July 9, 2021 -- More and more experts are urging the FDA to grant full approval to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines because it might jump-start the stalled national vaccination program and slow down the surge of the Delta variant infection. The FDA granted emergency use authorization in December...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?

Should people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine consider getting a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna?. Should people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine consider getting a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna?. The idea recently entered public discussion. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist based...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Salina Post

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose of COVID vaccine

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19...
PharmaceuticalsUW Madison

COVID questions: Booster shots, mixing vaccines

Editor’s note: We will be publishing answers to questions about COVID-19 and the pandemic each week in this COVID questions column. If you have a question, please email it to covid19update@uc.wisc.edu. Q: I had my second Moderna shot in late January. Is it ok for me to get a booster?
Public Healthinvesting.com

U.S. administers 345.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 345,640,466 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 400,675,525 doses as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures were up from the 344,928,514 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.

Comments / 5

Community Policy