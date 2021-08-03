Vaccine database: Kansas City sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(KANSAS CITY, MO) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Kansas City have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Kansas City:

4149 N Oak Trafficway CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 454-5541

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

11124 Holmes Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 942-3262

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

6244 Brookside Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 444-0444

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

7907 State Line Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 444-2000

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

8421 NW Prairie View Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 746-1933

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

3902 Main St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 931-5452

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

13101 State Line Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 942-2438

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

10205 State Line Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 942-0134

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

4990 NE Vivion Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 454-8800

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

5440 NW 64th St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 741-5576

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

4750 Lees Summit Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 350-3886

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

2435 Independence Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 483-6464

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm

4531 Troost Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 756-5005

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

315 W 75th St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 361-4639

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

921 Main St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 842-2514

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 07:30am-06:00pm; Wednesday: 07:30am-06:00pm; Thursday: 07:30am-06:00pm

5901 Independence Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 231-2033

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

7003 Bannister Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 761-7715

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

8420 N Madison Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (816) 436-8025

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Phone: 816-505-1010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Phone: 816-454-4763

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:44 PDT

Phone: 816-505-7163

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

4820 N Oak Trafficway Price Chopper

Phone: (913) 551-8510

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

500 NE Barry Rd Price Chopper Pharmacy

Phone: (913) 551-8510

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3801 Independence Ave Spalitto'S Pharmacy Llc

Phone: (816) 231-4717

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm

8130 N Church Rd Sams Club

Phone: 816-439-4006

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

5110 N Oak Trafficway Sams Club

Phone: 816-452-0005

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

9700 N Cedar Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-415-9918

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

401 NE Barry Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-436-5033

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1100 E 63rd St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-822-9121

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4630 Troost Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-931-8337

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 06:00pm

2501 Linwood Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-861-4423

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

5400 Independence Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-231-0730

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

7500 Wornall Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-444-4179

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

9430 Blue Ridge Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-765-5279

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3845 Broadway Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-561-7620

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

8301 N Church Rd Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:22:35 PDT

Phone: 816-792-4644

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

7207 N Hwy M1 Walmart Inc

Phone: 816-436-8900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

N Antioch Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 816-448-2061

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

8551 N Boardwalk Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:22:35 PDT

Phone: 816-741-1099

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1701 W 133rd St Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:22:35 PDT

Phone: 816-942-3847

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

11601 E US Hwy 40 Walmart Inc

Phone: 816-313-1183

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.