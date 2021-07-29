How to Start Creating Videos in WordPress Blog

Wordpress Videos Canva

If content is king, then we can say that video is the crown jewel.

This engaging content has quickly become a staple in savvy marketer’s marketing arsenal. The beauty of videos is that you can get your message across in a succinct and straightforward way.

Creating videos is not a set-in-stone process. It requires ideas to be brewn in every step of the way. Not only do you need to come up with unexplored ideas, you’ll also need to make sure that you execute the ideas to engage with the right audience in mind.

Where to Start

Coming up with an Idea

Exploring ideas for a video marketing campaign can be challenging. This is where your understanding of who your audience are comes into play. When you have a clearly defined audience, the scope of your video marketing campaign becomes smaller, and therefore, more effective.

The ideal situation is your audience face a real problem, and you let them know how your products (and by extension, your brand) can solve it.

Execution

Once the ideas are formulated, you need to either start shooting the video, or hire a studio/graphic designer to create it. But that’s another story – let’s talk about marketing. Adding powerful and fast-paced background music would help to make the video more lively. This writing will give you some insights into explainer video music.

There are various platforms to choose from when it comes to video marketing. Depending on your audience, you might need to go big on one platform, or go small on many platforms. Again, understanding your audience is really important.

You’ll Want to Make Sure to Engage Your Audience

You Only Have a Few Seconds to Capture Their Attention

In general, you need to start your video with a strong opening. It doesn’t have to be an over the top and exaggerated sentence like in commercials. A relatable situation might be a strong enough hook to get viewers’ attention.

Once you get their attention, make sure that your video does not drag on for too long. Shorter videos are ideal – they get your point across quickly, and tend to have higher viewer engagement statistics.

Engage Your Audience Through the Video

Audience retention rate and view counts are just vanity metrics – they don’t mean anything unless viewers actually take action and engage with your video. Also, you should optimize your explainer video length. There are various ways to engage video viewers, here are some of them:

Clickable Call-to-Actions (CTAs) in your video.

A giveaway entry.

Freebies such as an eBook or online course.

Ask their opinion on the subject.

Keeping a Goal in Mind

It’s important that you don’t get carried away when creating videos and stray from the initial goal. The video marketing tips is the key.

Always remember why you’re doing video marketing in the first place every time you’re about to start a new project or publish new content.

Creating a View Magnet for Your Videos

The Importance of a Good Thumbnail

A thumbnail is the ‘cover’ of your video – and you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but people surely judge a video by its thumbnail. It’s important that you pick an interesting frame of your video as the thumbnail, or better yet, customize your thumbnail to be more inviting.

Enticing Title

The title is just as important as the thumbnail, they’re the dynamic duo that can reap a ton of views for your videos. However, don’t rely only on an enticing title and thumbnail – you need to make sure that your video has even more enticing content. Remember why you started doing video marketing.

Engaging Dialogue

If you’re including dialogue or a voiceover in the video, spending a bit more of your resources on the voice actor and scriptwriting is not a bad idea. Nothing turns people from an otherwise great video more than a squeaky voice actor.

We go into more detail on attention grabbing in videos in one of our previous posts; we’d recommend checking it out for more information.

You Can Use Video to Build Brand Personality

Introduce Yourself and Your Product to Your Audience in a More Relatable Way

Video is a great tool to build brand personality as well. You can create a character to ‘personalize’ your brand – personifying your brand complete to how it would behave and talk if it were a person.

Create an Emotional Connection with Your Audience

When done correctly, a video can be a great way to create an emotional bond with your audience. It helps the audience identify with the characters on an emotional level. Just take for example Ronald McDonald, Wendy’s, Michelin – we all love them, and would be upset if something happened to them. Don’t you agree?

Tell Captivating Stories

Last but not least, you need to tie every element in a video together to build a captivating story. Try to storytelling with videos.