The best Xbox Series X headsets in 2022

While the console itself remains hard to come by, the best Xbox Series X headsets are plentiful. If you’ve been lucky enough to snag Series X stock, in other words, then you’ve no excuse to miss out on pairing it with one of these excellent accessories.

One of the most common reasons to play with a headset, instead of using your TV speakers or one of the best soundbars , is to make use of the mic. That’s definitely a worthwhile consideration, and our testing regimen includes focusing on microphone clarity, but these headsets can deliver great sound into your ears as well. For genres like shooters and horror, the right set of cans can make a big difference. To find the best Xbox Series X headset for you, check out our top picks below.

What are the best Xbox Series X headsets?

The best Xbox Series X headset overall is the SteelSeries Arctis 7X. It’s simply a great all-round gaming peripheral. It's comfy, wireless and designed for top sound quality both from the earcups and the microphone. It even matches the classic Xbox green-and-black color scheme.

The Razer Kaira Pro is another fine choice. This was also built for the Xbox Series X specifically, and its lightweight design belies some heavy-duty audio quality. Want to go even cheaper? The HyperX Cloud Stinger might not be wireless but delivers impressive sound and comfort, for a fraction of the cost of our other top picks.

The best Xbox Series X headsets right now

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

1. SteelSeries Arctis 7X

The best Xbox Series X headset overall

Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 24 hours

Solid connection High sound quality in games Comfortable fit Music doesn't sound as good as games Hard to find stock

As long as you can afford it, the SteelSeries Arctis 7X will grant you an unmatched combination of audio performance, comfort and wireless reliability. There’s no input lag or spotty connection issues to worry about, and the included USB dongle means you can use the Arctis 7X with your PC and Android phone — or even other consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

Comfort is a particular strong point. Instead of using notches and extendable yokes for adjustability, the Arctis 7X features an elastic headband similar to that of a ski mask. That helps the Arctis 7X get a perfect fit every time, regardless of your head shape or size, and it stays comfortable for hours.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 7X review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Razer Kaira Pro

Razer's best Xbox Series X wireless headset

Drivers: 50mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: Yes | Battery Life: 20 hours

Extremely comfortable Good sound Ideal for Xbox consoles Bluetooth inconveniences Few customization options

Another purpose-built, fully wireless Xbox Series X headset, the Kaira Pro improves on the standard Kaira with a removable microphone and added Bluetooth functionality. The latter lets you use the Kaira Pro with your laptop, phone or tablet at the same time as playing on the console, though be warned that powering up the headset will also turn on the Xbox Series X even if you just want to pair with a handset.

Still, there’s little to complain about otherwise. The earcups are breathable and comfortable, with the big 50mm drivers producing detailed and exciting sound that suits a wide range of genres. The Kaira Pro also looks rather mature and sophisticated, which isn’t always the case with gaming peripherals.

Read our full Razer Kaira Pro review .

3. HyperX Cloud Stinger

A low-cost, high-quality headset for the Xbox Series X

Drivers: 50mm | Frequency response: 18 Hz - 23 kHz | Wireless: No | Battery life: N/A

Very comfortable design Handy controls Low price Sound gets blown out at higher ranges

One of the best cheap gaming headsets overall makes a brilliant money-saving option for the Xbox Series X. Despite a basic-looking design, the Cloud Stinger is light and compact enough to stay comfortable in long gaming sessions, and its onboard slider-based control scheme is a pleasure to use.

With the exception of very high volume, in which it sounds blown out, the Cloud Stinger also exhibits very good audio quality for such an inexpensive headset. The microphone, too, uses noise cancellation to quiet down background noises, and can be quickly muted by raising the boom arm upward.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. Xbox Wireless Headset

The "official" Xbox Series X headset

Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: Yes | Battery Life: 12 hours

High sound quality Comfy fit Smartly designed Limited customization Mic isn't fully retractable or removable

Microsoft’s very own Xbox Wireless Headset is, as you’d expect, a great match for the Xbox Series X. The Arctis 7X is more comfortable but the Xbox Wireless Headset has some clever design touches of its own, like how you can swivel the left and right earcup panels to adjust — respectively — the game/chat mix levels and volume.

The Xbox Wireless Headset also offers full support for the Xbox’s Dolby Atmos functionality, though this requires downloading the Dolby Access app for the console, and the free trial you get with the headset expires in September 2021. Still, sound quality is high enough without Atmos, and the fold-away microphone picks up your voice nice and clearly.

Read our full Xbox Wireless Headset review .

(Image credit: Astro)

5. Astro A10

Another great, cheap Xbox Series X headset

Drivers: 40mm | Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: No | Battery life: N/A

Good design despite low price Impressive audio performance Clear microphone Tight fit on large ears

If even the HyperX Cloud Stinger seems like too steep an investment, consider the Astro A10. You won’t get more headset for less cash: This funky-looking wired peripheral plugs into the Xbox Series X controller’s 3.5mm jack and delivers surprisingly crisp yet impactful sound.

The Astro A10 is also very well-made for such a cheap headset. It’s sturdily constructed and, thanks for the memory foam padding, comfortable to wear. At least, it is if you don’t have big ears; the A10 definitely favors a snug fit.

Read our full Astro A10 review .

(Image credit: Logitech)

6. Logitech G333

Affordable gaming earbuds that work with the Xbox Series X

Drivers: 5.8 mm + 9.2 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: No | Battery Life: N/A

Highly portable Works with both consoles and phones Good sound quality Fit could be better Limited customization

The G333 is, clearly, not a conventional gaming headset. But this set of wired earbuds does have a gaming focus, and includes an inline microphone so you can communicate with friends and teammates just as easily as if you had a chunky over-ear model with a boom arm mic.

A surprising amount of bass comes out of these earbuds, which is impressive considering both their small size and affordable price, and the 3.5mm jack means you can simply plug it into your Xbox Series X controller without any compatibility issues. There's also a USB-C adapter in the box, so when you're done playing you can use the G333 as an everyday pair of earbuds as well — even if your phone lacks a headphone jack.

Read our full Logitech G333 review .

(Image credit: Razer)

7. Razer Kraken X

An extremely comfortable Xbox Series X headset

Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 12 Hz - 28 kHz | Wireless: No | Battery life: N/A

Sleek design Comfortable fit Good in-game sound Can't hide mic Subpar music performance

The Kraken X is one of the better-sounding cheap Xbox Series X headsets, at least in games; this set of cans admittedly isn’t best suited to music playback. For gaming, however, it works a treat, and digital 7.1 surround sound audio is available to those that want it.

And, despite the price, the Kraken X might just be one of the most comfortable gaming headsets in Razer’s entire catalog. Both the earcups and headband are clad in well-padded imitation leather that, while not as breathable as the Razer Kaira Pro’s mesh material, provides a soft, light fit.

Read our full Razer Kraken X review .

(Image credit: Astro)

8. Astro A20 Gen 2

A colorful wireless headset for the Xbox Series X

Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 15 hours

Good sound Comfortable earcups Clear microphone Pairing can frustrate Strange fit

The As Gen 2 is both a step up from the basic Astro A10 and a refresh of the original A20, with this 2nd-gen model marking the launch of the Xbox Series X. Despite a slightly odd fit, wherein not all of the headset actually rests on your head, it’s comfortable for long sessions and offers wireless connectivity at a lower price than the SteelSeries Arctis 7X or Razer Kaira Pro.

Just make sure you buy the Xbox Series X version specifically — it can be identified by its green accents. There’s also a blue-colored version designed for the PS5, so double check before buying that you’re getting the right model for your console.

Read our full Astro A20 Gen 2 review .

(Image credit: Corsair)

9. Corsair HS50

Dependable no-frills sound

Drivers: 50mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: No | Battery Life: N/A

Comfortable fit Decent game audio Inexpensive Disappointing music performance Dated design

If you just want a simple and straightforward headset for the Xbox Series X, one that’s affordable and sounds decent without any extravagances, the Corsair HS50 could be the one. What it lacks in advanced features it makes up for with comfortable earcups, an effective (and removable) microphone and directional audio that helps games build a sense of place. Or just helps your hear enemy footsteps in shooters.

Sure, it’s plain-looking, but the build quality is reasonably sturdy. Besides, it’s almost as cheap as entry-level headsets like the Astro A10.

Read our full Corsair HS50 review .

How to choose the best Xbox Series X headset for you

First, make sure that the headset you want is actually compatible with the Xbox Series X. Because Microsoft uses its own wireless protocol, Xbox Wireless, a lot of wireless headsets that might work with the PS5 or PC might not be able to interface with the Xbox Series X. Wired headsets, meanwhile, should only need a 3.5mm cable so that they can plug into the controller’s headphone jack. Naturally, all the headsets on this list will work fine.

On that note, you should think about whether you’d prefer a wired or wireless headset. With wired models, you don’t need to worry about battery life, nor add the weight of a battery to the headset, though having a cable in your lap as you play can be annoying. Even headsets with underwhelming battery life can still get through a few days of heavy use, too, though they also tend to cost more.

In our testing we generally value the quality of sound output over how the microphone sounds, but depending on how much multiplayer gaming you do, it can be worth splashing out for a headset with a great mic. Look for noise-cancelling and either detachable or retractable mics especially, as these will give you the best input quality while keeping the headset easy to store when not in use.

How we test the best Xbox Series X headsets

The best way to see how an Xbox Series X headset performs is to play games with it, so that’s what we’ll do. We always try each headset with a range of different genres, from action-packed shooters to more dialogue-heavy titles, to see how each model handles different types of sound. We usually test with music playback as well, as sometimes your gaming headset can make for a respectable pair of everyday headphones as well.

We also test microphones by having people on the other end of voice chat tell us how we sound., and to judge comfort, we’ll aim to wear a headset for at least a couple of hours and often over the course of several days. This gives us a good indication of comfort, including how well that comfort stands up over long play sessions.