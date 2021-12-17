ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Customers Bancorp

By Top Bull Pitch
Motley Fool
 6 days ago

I wanted to add a bank to my portfolio, but most of the "big boys" are...

caps.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&T Bancorp announces $15 minimum wage for all employees

S&T Bancorp Inc. STBA, +0.78% said Wednesday it will raise its base pay rate to $15 per hour for all positions starting in January. S&T said it has taken additional steps to reward tenured employees. A total of 501 employees, or approximately 43% of S&T's workforce are getting a raise. S&T Bank shares have risen 24% in 2021.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Enterprise Bancorp Inc Mass

Prev. Close $43.99 Div. (Yield) $0.74 (1.7%) 52-Wk Range $25.06 - $44.72 Avg. Daily Vol. 18,282. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Nice, small, efficient bank in healthy region (Northeast) trading at a discount and set to profit from lower rates. Don't paint with broad brush - this one is a layup; the kind of bank you'd open a savings account at for the time they de-mutualise in… More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Boys#Customers Bancorp
Seekingalpha.com

Stock Yards Bancorp files for potential capital raise

After the close on Tuesday, Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT +0.2%) filed a mixed automatic shelf registration, leaving the door open to issue a variety of securities including debt, shares of common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants, and units. The prospectus doesn't specify the amount of proceeds it would seek...
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Breakout Stock Watch: Customers Bancorp Eyes Another Breakout After Cryptocurrency Success

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) tracks stocks on the IBD Breakout Stock Index. In today's spotlight, Customers Bancorp (CUBI) earns a closer look with its bold growth strategy. Customers Bancorp is a Pennsylvania-based regional bank founded in 1997. The company's Customers Bank subsidiary offers banking services such as...
STOCKS
American Banker

Ameris Bancorp buys fintech Balboa Capital to bolster national lending

In a move that accelerates its national lending ambitions, Ameris Bancorp in Atlanta has acquired the online business lender Balboa Capital. The $22.5 billion-asset bank said in a press release Monday that the deal for Costa Mesa, California-based Balboa will beef up its small-business and commercial-and-industrial lending, while increasing its presence in the fast-growing point-of-sale financing market.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend Kings are stocks that have grown their dividend annually for 50 years or more. They represent some of the best companies in the world. While the future isn't guaranteed, these five are poised to keep shelling out the dough. Tens of thousands of companies have gone public over the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

In this current era, where change often moves with lightning speed, who wants to wait three months to receive a dividend? Is it because the decades-old standard quarterly dividend is still very much the norm? Why can't it be the exception?. Well for a select group of dividend-paying companies, distributing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Under-the-Radar Stock to Buy for 2022

The most recent quarter showed Fortinet's sales growth trend continuing. With expenses decreasing and a strong balance sheet, Fortinet is set for the future. The company's valuation is reasonable when compared to others in the space. For investors interested in the cybersecurity space, there is no shortage of options. Well-known...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Win Big in 2022

Many fintech companies have been hammered in 2021, and SoFi is no exception. However, there are two growth drivers that could propel SoFi forward in 2022. This stock is concentrated in lending, so it is not for the faint of heart. Fintech stocks have been hit hard in 2021, with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy