Music

Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble

 7 days ago

LocationJones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building. DescriptionThe Symphonic Band is...

NWI.com

The Marshall Tucker Band to play Four Winds

Can't you see The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo this summer?. The band known for hits like "Can't You See," "Heard It in a Love Song," and "Fire on the Mountain," will perform at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Saturday, June 25 at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo.
MUSIC
Odessa American

A Capella Choir and Vocal Ensemble concert set

The Odessa College A Cappella Choir and Vocal Ensemble will perform Major Choral Works, featuring significant choral music by Bach, Mozart, Haydn, Rossini, Mendelssohn, and Fauré, at its annual spring concert. The choir will be accompanied by an orchestra composed of members of the West Texas community. The public...
ODESSA, TX
Journal-News

Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band to perform pops at Miami-Middletown

Concertgoers from across the region can look forward to the onset of spring with the presentation of a pops-flavored March concert from The Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band. “What we try and do is a program with a variety of featured pieces, so there’s something for everyone…The programming is very diverse for a symphonic band. You also don’t have to worry about the cost of ticket, because the concert is free to attend, and we have a lot of fun during the concert,” said Danny Maddox Nichols, music director, of The Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band.
OHIO STATE
Watertown Daily Times

Concert series to present Kassia Ensemble

The Watertown Concert Series will present The Kassia Ensemble on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 792 Milford St., Watertown. The Kassia Ensemble is a unique classical ensemble that is based on a string quartet plus a featured trumpet as its guest instrument. This group of all female musicians takes its name from poet and hymnographer Kassia, a byzantine abbess in the 9th century. Kassia was a woman born into a wealthy family and is said to have been in the running to marry the Emperor Theophilus. The emperor, however, found her to be too witty and chose another. Kassia went on to find an abbey and became a prolific composer. She is one of the first composers in medieval history (for either gender) whose scores are both still in existence and able to be understood in modern notation. The spirit of this early musical woman is what the group seeks to emulate.
WATERTOWN, WI
Salina Post

KWU to host string orchestra, wind ensemble concert Thursday

Kansas Wesleyan University’s String Orchestra and Wind Ensemble will perform a joint concert on Thursday. The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Sams Chapel and is open to the public at no charge. The String Orchestra, under the direction of Leonardo Rosario, will perform an eclectic mix of...
Bangor Daily News

UMaine Jazz Ensemble presents big band concert Friday in Machias

MACHIAS — The UMaine Jazz Ensemble will present a concert of big band music on Friday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Powers Hall in the UMaine-Machias Performing Arts Center. The UMaine Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of UMaine School of Performing Arts lecturer Dan Barrett, is UMaine’s premiere auditioned big band, and performs often on the UMaine campus and other venues throughout the state.
MACHIAS, ME
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Websites to Find Band Members and Bands

For aspiring musicians, finding a good band can be challenging. Without a strong network, you might have a hard time finding musicians near you who share your interests and style. Thankfully, there are several sites where you can find local musicians who might be interested in collaborating with you. Here,...
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Salem News Online

West Branch High School Solo and Ensemble

Band students performed at the OMEA District 5 Solo and Ensemble competition in Warren Jan. 22. Seven events scored a 1, nine events scored a 2 and one event scored a 3. A tremendous job by all of our students who worked so hard to prepare for this event. Ensembles receiving 1s: Brass Sextet, Flute Trio, Saxophone Quintet; Ensembles receiving 2s: Woodwind Trio, Woodwind Quintet; Soloists receiving 1s: Elizabeth McCune, Ally Zion, Zak Karlen, Isaac Holbrook; and Soloists receiving 2s: Liana Gabrel. Pictured, from left, Allyson Hartzell, Ella Scofinsky, Isaac Holbrook, Allison Zion and Makiah Kutz. (Submitted photo)
WARREN, OH
The Guardian

Olivier awards: Cabaret and Anything Goes lead nominations

Cabaret, the revival of a musical that transformed a West End theatre into a flamboyant yet sinister 1930s Berlin nightclub, has been nominated for 11 Olivier awards ahead of next month’s ceremony. Eddie Redmayne, the club’s Emcee, and Jessie Buckley, who plays Sally Bowles, are in contention for best...
MOVIES
Billboard

Symphonic Launches Women’s Mentorship Program for the Music Industry

The independent music distributor will connect mentees with established music industry professionals. In honor of Women’s History Month, Symphonic is launching Women Empowered, a mentorship program aimed at furthering the progress of women throughout the music industry. Through the program, the independent music distributor will connect mentees with established...
MUSIC
Popculture

Music Festival Canceled Just 3 Days Before Planned Start

The organizers for a new North Carolina music festival postponed the event just three days before it was scheduled to start. The Wham Bam Music Festival was scheduled to start on Thursday at the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center in Pittsboro, North Carolina, and continue through Saturday. No specific reason for the sudden move was announced, but some on social media speculated that poor weather is the reason.
MUSIC

