Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble

Band students performed at the OMEA District 5 Solo and Ensemble competition in Warren Jan. 22. Seven events scored a 1, nine events scored a 2 and one event scored a 3. A tremendous job by all of our students who worked so hard to prepare for this event. Ensembles receiving 1s: Brass Sextet, Flute Trio, Saxophone Quintet; Ensembles receiving 2s: Woodwind Trio, Woodwind Quintet; Soloists receiving 1s: Elizabeth McCune, Ally Zion, Zak Karlen, Isaac Holbrook; and Soloists receiving 2s: Liana Gabrel. Pictured, from left, Allyson Hartzell, Ella Scofinsky, Isaac Holbrook, Allison Zion and Makiah Kutz. (Submitted photo)
